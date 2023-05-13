Why is it recommended to eat bread and honey for breakfast: you should

Here are the reasons why it’s a good idea to eat bread and honey for breakfast: all the benefits for the body.

Bread and honey, according to the experts, it would be a very special pairing. And there are good reasons for it.

The properties of honey

Il miele, as we know, is a very precious food that can be useful to us in various ways. In fact, already in remote times it was used by some populations, such as, for example, the ancient Egyptians.

The latter, in fact, used it both for ritual and medicinal purposes. And, on the other hand, the miele it is a completely natural product, produced by bees, in particular, by the named species Apis mellifera.

Even only within the Italian borders, however, the production of this food is decidedly large.

The floral wealththerefore, allows us to get well twenty-five kinds of honey. And the quantity of nectar that can be collected, in this case, depends, first of all, on the number of bees present in the hives.

With regard to the caloric intakeFurthermore, honey, every 100 grams, has over three hundred calories. And, moreover, it contains mineralsvitamins, enzymes e antioxidants.

Beyond that, studies have confirmed that honey even has therapeutic properties. First, it is a natural anti-inflammatory able to relieve coughs and colds.

In addition to being a remedy against sore throat, therefore, it also has a soothing effect on the pharynx and on the larynx.

Besides, this product is also friends with ours beautyand, in particular, of the skin, as it counteracts the skin dryness and has a moisturizing effect.

What is more, compared to other sweeteners, honey has a Low glycemic indexand, consequently, it is possible to be consumed even by those who have diabetes.

Thus, at this point, even if only for these reasons, it can certainly be said that it is an excellent elixir to be often taken into consideration.

Eating bread and honey for breakfast: the benefits for the body

Now, however, we would like to dwell on the fact that honey should also be chosen for the our daily breakfast.

If consumed early in the morning, in fact, it can help maintain good functioning of the heartand, thanks to the presence of phenolic acids e you flavonoidsis able to protect the health of the whole organism.

In fact, perhaps many are already aware of these excellent benefits, since, in some parts of Italy, it is not uncommon to have breakfast with slices of bread and honey.

However, of course, as mentioned above, it would be better not to overdo the doses, as it is very caloric. Thus, those who do not want to gain weight should ingest limited quantities.

Even if, it should be emphasized, often a breakfast based on slices of wholemeal bread and honey is also chosen by the sportsmen.

Those who practice, for example, bodybuilding, these two foods together can help increase the muscle mass.

Be that as it may, in addition to eating honey with bread, it is also possible to consume it with a glass of milk.

In fact, this special union can give an extraordinary energy supply which allows us to better face our chores and start the day well.