Why is my plant getting yellow leaves, brown spots or white dots?

The oleander is a beautiful plant that requires little maintenance and blooms profusely throughout the summer. Unfortunately, the exotic species is not particularly disease-resistant and is often attacked by bacteria and fungi. We list the most common oleander diseases.

Oleander Diseases: The container plant is susceptible to fungal and bacterial infestation

In Mediterranean countries with hot summers and warm, humid winters, such as Morocco and Spain, the oleander grows outdoors without any problems. In this country, however, it is only suitable for keeping in tubs, because it cannot survive the cold winter months in the garden. As a container plant, however, it is susceptible to pests, fungi and bacteria. But it is not always a disease or an infestation.

Special case: Your oleander gets yellow leaves? Lack of water as a possible cause

Yellow leaves that fall off do not necessarily indicate disease. In most cases it is a matter of a maintenance error or a leaf renewal. The floor can dry out, especially in hot weather. However, if there is a lack of water or over-fertilization, the exotic species can thrive poorly and reacts sensitively with a loss of leaves.

A sick oleander, on the other hand, not only has yellow leaves, but also notice brown spots, black or white dots. If you notice discoloration, thickened buds, or accumulations on the leaves, check the underside for pests as well. Scale insects and spider mites also leave marks in the form of a thick, sticky substance on the underside of the leaves.

If you do not notice any pests on the oleander and in the pot, then it may be a disease. We list several possible causes.

Oleander gets yellow leaves: dry rot as a possible cause

Blight is a fungal disease that many oleanders suffer from if not cared for properly. Especially if you water the tree from above and the leaves remain wet for a long time afterwards, or if the humidity is exceptionally high in summer, the tree can suffer from dry rot.

The disease begins with yellow leaves, which then slowly develop black spots. The affected parts of the plant dry up and die. The upper leaves and shoots are affected first. However, if you do not treat the disease in time, the fungi can also attack the tree trunk and the entire wood can die. Dry rot is controlled with fungicides.

Oleander Diseases: Oleander canker is a common cause of brown leaves

If the oleander has yellow to dark brown leaves and black growths, then most likely it is a dangerous disease – oleander canker. The pathogen in this case is a bacterium, most often transmitted by pests. The affected plant has many invisible cracks on the leaf surface, which are portals for the bacteria to enter. In the beginning, the disease is noticeable by yellow spots near the veins of the leaves.

What helps against oleander cancer?

You can’t treat oleander canker, but strengthening the plant with proper watering and fertilizing will help. If it is infested with aphids, you should definitely fight the pests. It also helps if you cut off the affected parts of the plant as soon as possible and dispose of them with the household waste. It is best to cut into healthy wood and then disinfect the secateurs.

Why does the oleander get brown spots? It’s soot

Sooty mold, also known as black spot disease, is also triggered by fungi. They are spread by irrigation water (when the plant is watered from above). Wet leaves and unclean cuts are the entry points for the fungi. An aphid infestation can also promote the disease. The pests excrete a sticky substance with a high sugar content. This substance provides food for the fungi and allows them to spread.

First of all, the disease is noticeable by many brown spots with a yellow edge on the leaves and shoots. The affected plant loses leaves and hardly forms flowers.

The sooty mold is fought with special fungicides. The treatment takes place in several stages. First, all diseased plant parts are cut off. Then the oleander is treated with fungicide twice with an interval of 14 days.

Oleander Diseases: White leaves are a sign of powdery mildew

Unlike other fungi that thrive in warm and humid weather, powdery mildew prefers drought. The first sign of the disease is a white powdery coating that initially appears as spots on the leaves. Then all the leaves turn white and dry up. The flowers also die and fall off before they have opened.

A simple household remedy helps against powdery mildew: raw milk. In a one liter spray bottle, add 200ml of milk and dilute with 800ml of water. Treat the plant with the solution every three days until the coating disappears

Special case: White spots on oleanders indicate a pest infestation

Discolored leaves do not necessarily indicate disease. Pests such as scale insects can also be recognized by the many white dots on the leaves.

Oleander has sticky leaves? Scale insects are to blame

But even before you notice the many white dots, you will notice the sticky leaves. Natural remedies such as orange oil help against scale insects.

Spider mites on oleander

An infestation with spider mites on oleanders is also easily recognizable by the many small white dots. The leaves then begin to wither and die. A mixture of water and vegetable oil proves to be very effective against the pests.

