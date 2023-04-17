Why is there always that bad smell in the gym?

In the gym there is always a typical unpleasant smell. Of course, the sweat of those who train does not smell, also because the bacteria of bad smells tend to accumulate on sportswear and synthetic fabrics. Yet, it is not only for this that the “gym smell” is formed: it has been proven that athletes – who struggle by moving tools, lifting weights and doing exercises – emit five times more chemicals into the air than those who are standing still, and many of these sweat and breath particles associate with various compounds present in the air, thus forming malodorous or even polluting combinations.