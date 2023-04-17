Why is there always that bad smell in the gym?

In the gym there is always a typical unpleasant smell. Of course, the sweat of those who train does not smell, also because the bacteria of bad smells tend to accumulate on sportswear and synthetic fabrics. Yet, it is not only for this that the “gym smell” is formed: it has been proven that athletes – who struggle by moving tools, lifting weights and doing exercises – emit five times more chemicals into the air than those who are standing still, and many of these sweat and breath particles associate with various compounds present in the air, thus forming malodorous or even polluting combinations.
This was discovered by Zachary Finewax, a researcher at the University of Boulder in Colorado, by analyzing the environment of university gyms before, during and after the training sessions of the athletes of the campus teams: in addition to confirming that with physical exercise we emit chemical substances in large quantity, Finewax has verified for example that the amino acids in sweat tend to bind with the chlorine dispersed in the air from the disinfectants used to sanitize surfaces, thus giving a mix of stinky compounds. Open windows and a good ventilation system, of course, can – almost – solve the problem.