Acrylamide is a chemical that causes cancer in laboratory animals. How dangerous is it for humans?

L’acrilammide it’s a chemical substance which is formed in some foods, mostly of vegetable origin, rich in carbohydrates and low in proteins, during processing or cooking at high temperatures.

Acrylamide causes cancer in laboratory animals and in 2002, for the first time, the Swedish National Food Administration confirmed its presence in food.

Commercially, acrylamide is used in the manufacture of some plastics and various other materials.

Although acrylamide is used in the manufacture of some food packaging materials, there is evidence that such use does not add enough acrylamide to food to cause health problems.

Is acrylamide added to foods?

No, acrylamide is not added to foods deliberately. It forms from natural constituents of some foods when they are cooked at a high enough temperature.

Canadian scientists have already demonstrated that acrylamide is absent from food before cooking and is not a contaminant inadvertently added during the production phase.

How is acrylamide formed in food?

Largely, acrylamide is formed when theasparaginaa natural amino acid, reacts with natural sugars such as glucose. This reaction occurs only if the cooking temperature reaches a certain level which varies according to the properties of the product and the cooking method.

Does acrylamide pose a risk to human health?

Exposure to acrylamide through food is a potential health concern. However, experts agree that, at this time, it is not possible to accurately determine the extent of the risk to human health.

Since acrylamide is known to cause cancer in laboratory animals, more research into the effects of acrylamide exposure is needed to better understand the risks to human health posed by exposure to acrylamide from dietary sources.

How can exposure be minimized?

It is not possible to accurately determine the level of risk to human health from dietary exposure to acrylamide. However, some studies have shown that French fries are, in general, the foods with the highest acrylamide content. Hence, it is recommended to eat them in moderation.