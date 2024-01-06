Why is urine yellow? The responsible enzyme discovered, new scenarios for intestinal diseases

Why is pee yellow? Now we know. Urine owes its typical yellow color to a difficult produced by intestinal bacteria and called bilirubin reductase: researchers at the University of Maryland and the US National Institutes of Health discovered it. Their study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, thus resolves a long-standing scientific puzzle, paving the way for further research on the functioning of the gut-liver axis and the role of the gut microbiome in conditions such as jaundice and inflammatory diseases of the intestine. The color of urine is due to a biochemical process that begins with the degradation of red blood cells that have reached the end of their life cycle: as a by-product, a bright orange pigment called bilirubin is generated.

This molecule is typically secreted into the intestine to be partly eliminated and partly reabsorbed. Excessive reabsorption can lead to a buildup of bilirubin in the blood and yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice. Once in the intestine, bilirubin can be converted into other molecules by intestinal bacteria: some produce the enzyme bilirubin reductase, which converts bilirubin into a colorless by-product called urobilinogen. In turn this derivative spontaneously degrades into a molecule called urobilin, which is responsible for the yellow color of urine that we all know. Researchers have found that the enzyme bilirubin reductase is present in almost all healthy adults, while it is often missing in newborns and individuals with inflammatory bowel disease, making it possible that its absence could contribute to infant jaundice and stone formation. pigmented bile ducts. “Now that we have identified this enzyme, we can begin to study the impact of our gut bacteria on circulating bilirubin levels and related health conditions such as jaundice,” notes NIH researcher Xiaofang Jiang. “This discovery – he adds – lays the foundation for understanding the intestine-liver axis.”

