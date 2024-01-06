Home » Why is urine yellow? The responsible enzyme discovered, new scenarios for intestinal diseases
Health

Why is urine yellow? The responsible enzyme discovered, new scenarios for intestinal diseases

by admin
Why is urine yellow? The responsible enzyme discovered, new scenarios for intestinal diseases

Why is pee yellow? Now we know. Urine owes its typical yellow color to a difficult produced by intestinal bacteria and called bilirubin reductase: researchers at the University of Maryland and the US National Institutes of Health discovered it. Their study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, thus resolves a long-standing scientific puzzle, paving the way for further research on the functioning of the gut-liver axis and the role of the gut microbiome in conditions such as jaundice and inflammatory diseases of the intestine. The color of urine is due to a biochemical process that begins with the degradation of red blood cells that have reached the end of their life cycle: as a by-product, a bright orange pigment called bilirubin is generated.

INSIGHTS

Bronchiolitis, pneumonia and Covid among children. Symptoms and treatments: here’s how to recognize them

This molecule is typically secreted into the intestine to be partly eliminated and partly reabsorbed. Excessive reabsorption can lead to a buildup of bilirubin in the blood and yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice. Once in the intestine, bilirubin can be converted into other molecules by intestinal bacteria: some produce the enzyme bilirubin reductase, which converts bilirubin into a colorless by-product called urobilinogen. In turn this derivative spontaneously degrades into a molecule called urobilin, which is responsible for the yellow color of urine that we all know. Researchers have found that the enzyme bilirubin reductase is present in almost all healthy adults, while it is often missing in newborns and individuals with inflammatory bowel disease, making it possible that its absence could contribute to infant jaundice and stone formation. pigmented bile ducts. “Now that we have identified this enzyme, we can begin to study the impact of our gut bacteria on circulating bilirubin levels and related health conditions such as jaundice,” notes NIH researcher Xiaofang Jiang. “This discovery – he adds – lays the foundation for understanding the intestine-liver axis.”

Prostate and urinary well-being: a guide to men’s health

See also  In Southern Italy, two care projects for the over 65s thanks to the "Welfare and Technologies" tender (21/06/2023)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

“Illuminate Caivano”. Today the foundation stone of the...

Israel-Hamas, Gallant to Lebanon: “Beirut could be like...

They invest 600 euros each and 5 years...

Lifting weights is essential for everyone, but especially...

Innovative Trends and Breakthroughs in Aesthetic Medicine: The...

Can the fight against overweight be done by...

The process of closing the Opg was not...

Influenza and pneumonia, when will the peak be...

The ideal diet to lose weight after the...

943 thousand dollars from a charity to develop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy