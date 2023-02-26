Most of the daily requirement of vitamin D comes from food. The foods that contain the most are breakfast cereals, fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and herring, egg yolks and liver. The remainder, on the other hand, is formed in the skin from a fat similar to cholesterol which is transformed as a result of exposure to UVB rays. Once produced in the skin, vitamin D passes into the blood and is then transported to the liver and kidney, where it is activated.

Why is vitamin D useful for our body? Here is the answer

Vitamin D has anti-inflammatory properties and has a good effect on the immune system. It also plays an important role in bone health, overall well-being, and perhaps many other functions as well.

For example, epigenomics and transcriptomics studies are studying aspects of vitamin D, which leads us to think that it is important in the regulation of a series of genes that control the proliferation, survival, differentiation and communication of cancer cells and other types mobile phones.

Vitamin D also serves to fix calcium in bones and also helps rickets in children and osteoporosis in the elderly. In its activated form, vitamin D acts as a hormone that regulates various organs and systems and is therefore important in the control of inflammation and the immune system. A deficiency has been associated with different types of diseases such as diabetes a heart attack, Alzheimer’s, asthma or multiple sclerosis.

In other laboratory studies, vitamin D has been shown to carry out activities potentially capable of preventing or slowing down the development of cancer, in fact it manages to reduce cell growth and also promotes differentiation and programmed death and reduces the formation of new vessels.