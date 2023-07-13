Why isn’t the flu vaccine free for all teenagers?

Why is the free flu vaccination not extended to children under the age of 17, given that school is compulsory up to the age of 16?

As prescribed by the ministerial circular, in accordance with the objectives of national health planning and with the pursuit of the specific objectives of the influenza immunization program as envisaged by WHO, the annual influenza vaccination is offered actively and free of charge to the various categories of people who run a greater risk of experiencing complications if they contract the infection. Therefore, it is also recommended for children from 6 months of age onwards suffering from other conditions (for example chronic diseases of the respiratory system, cardiovascular system, immunodeficiencies) and their families.

It must be said that various regions, such as Lombardy, offer free, upon request, vaccination to healthy children and adolescents starting from 6 months of age, in collaboration with general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice. The goal is also to further reduce the circulation of influenza viruses among adults and the elderly.

