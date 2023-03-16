At first, it may feel like a case of acne. Then, with the passage of time, we encounter those lesions that characterize the disease. The identikit of this painting, which it mainly affects women and unlike acne often manifests itself in adulthood, it leads to a precise name: idrosadenite suppurativaa skin disease that can also lead to serious psychological repercussions.

To date, for this condition it is necessary to follow what happens over time and develop targeted treatments. But it is essential to recognize the pathology as soon as possible and find the most suitable solutions on a case-by-case basis, always keeping in mind that in the end the engine of everything is an inflammation which often is not even recognized in its real origin. Not infrequently, it takes years for the sufferer to have a diagnosis: until recently, this disease was little known and less frequent than today.

The causes of hidradenitis suppurativa

Early diagnosis? Fundamental. But in order to know how to behave, it is essential to understand how this picture can arise and what the alarm signals must be that push towards the dermatologist, in the hope of identifying the skin pathology early. And then? So let’s try to retrace the path that leads to pathology.

The sebaceous glands, those that precisely produce sebum, a fatty substance necessary to maintain the well-being of the skin, open a skin outlet. So far nothing strange. The problems begin when keratin is deposited on the final part of the glands and an abnormal defensive response is determined, which leads to constant inflammation. This situation occurs in a large number of patients, those who were once considered suffering from acne “inversa”, another name for the disease. Inflammatory lesions are usually located in the armpit and groin areas and are characterized by nodules, boils and abscesses.

Where does hidradenitis suppurativa occur and who most affects it?

Given the mechanism that leads to the pathology, it is clear to understand how the localization of the lesions is quite typical. In fact, the disease affects more frequently the skin regions with the highest presence of sebaceous and sweat glands and areas of the body affected by skin chafing, such as under the breasts, buttocks, inner thighs. The greater number of cases observed in women (estimates say that the number of women affected by the disease exceeds that of men by two to five times) also suggests a role of sex hormones in determining the pathology which, moreover, occurs mainly during the childbearing age. Surely the hereditary predisposition also affects. In fact, statistics say that almost a third of people with hidradenitis suppurativa have family members with the same diagnosis.

Among other risk factors they are smoking and obesity. Findings from ongoing research suggest a correlation between hidradenitis and smoking and obesity. In less serious cases, the pathology presents itself with the so-called black points, while in the more serious forms various fistulous tracts and abscesses can be created with the possible emission of foul-smelling secretions. In these cases, treatment is obviously difficult, and often the use of a scalpel may become necessary.

How does hidradenitis suppurativa arise?

We are therefore faced with an immune-mediated dermatological disease which manifests itself with inflammatory nodules, abscesses and fistulas at the axillary and inguinal level and even when it is mild or moderate, it has a heavy impact both on the quality of life and on a psychosocial level. Among the trigger factors, which can trigger the lesions, there are cigarette smoke, which facilitates the inflammation of the hair follicle – the triggering mechanism – obesity, which also represents a worsening condition, since it causes greater friction at the level of the anatomical folds with increased sweating and an imbalance of the skin microbiota.

Above all, it is now a disease less and less rare: if in 2019 an incidence of 3.2 cases per hundred thousand people was estimated with about 2,000 cases per year, data from the Observatory of Rare Diseases currently calculate 11.4 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. And the numbers are certainly greater: the great embarrassment it causes leads patients to go to the dermatologist with great reluctance with a consequent underestimation of the phenomenon and delays in diagnosis of up to seven years.

What are the symptoms of hidradenitis suppurativa

In general terms, the picture must always be faced and recognized by the specialist who can define its seriousness on a case-by-case basis, there may be less intense or more serious manifestations. In the mildest forms, hidradenitis suppurativa occurs with small nodules or comedones, or those that are classically recognized as the so-called black points. In the most serious forms, real fistulas can arise. In the mildest forms, one or more isolated boils are created, without fistulas or scars, which instead can be connected to each other, with the formation of scars.

How to deal with hidradenitis suppurativa

Drugs, increasingly widespread surgical therapy and a task force of expert specialists dedicated to research and patient care. These are the weapons to combat hidradenitis suppurativa unsheathed by the dermatologists of SIDeMaST, the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases during the Annual Congress of the EHSF (European Hidradenitis Supurativa Foundation) organized in Florence and chaired by Francesca Prignano, Associate Professor at the University of Florence and by Nicola Pimpinelli, Director of the 1st ad interim and 2nd Dermatology Unit at the P. Palagi hospital in Florence.

The influence of genes in hidradenitis suppurativa

Experts report the need to spot link genici to distinguish the different phenotypes of the disease and strengthen the “scoring systems”, parameters for assessing the severity of the disease necessary to facilitate research according to therapeutic orientation. “The identification of genetic links allows for a better characterization of the various phenotypes of diseases – says Prignano. And it is very important for the purposes of treatment as the pathology often presents itself with profoundly different manifestations; for which the great scientific urgency is to be able to trace them for a better therapeutic contribution, especially for the most serious cases.

Moreover, they are also often associated with hidradenitis other dermatological pathologies such as atopic dermatitis, acne and psoriasis. The so-called comorbidities, pathologies associated with other organs or systems such as thyroid pathologies, diabetes, rheumatological forms such as inflammatory arthritis and chronic inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

On the therapeutic front, if the milder cases range from topical to systemic antibiotics, the severe cases are treated with biological drugs. “In addition to the already known Adalimumab, a new active ingredient is Secukinumab – explains Angelo Valerio Marzano, Full Professor of Dermatology at the University of Milan, Director of the UOC Dermatology Foundation IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan: Secukinumab is not yet reimbursable, but the specialist can request it from the hospital to use it off label, as a second curative option in cases where the patient does not respond to Adalimumab”.

The treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa

From the specialists it emerges that more and more people talk about the combination of different biological drugs and biological drugs and surgery. Prignano herself remembers it. “Surgery ranges from the mildest to the most radical. The first consists in the drainage of abscesses and is limited to the removal of limited areas and can be performed by the dermatologist; the second consists in the removal of entire parts of tissue which include hair follicles and apocrine glands affected by the infection. At the moment this second option is practiced in Italy only in some specialized centres. But we are certain that as the pathology comes ‘out into the open’ surgery will become increasingly protagonist and decisive so that in the future we will need more surgeons who deal with hidradenitis and dermatologists who specialize in this type of surgery”.

But the spearhead of SIDeMaST is a dedicated task force. “The peculiarity of our task force – says Marzano – is to contribute to international research studies based mainly on real life. This is why our precious source will increasingly be the territory also thanks to the creation of multidisciplinary teams made up of dermatologists, plastic surgeons, gynecologists, gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, psychologists, psychiatrists who will follow patients at 360 degrees.” Furthermore, the experts conclude, “thanks to the collaboration with patient associations, we are planning a widespread information and awareness campaign in hospitals, high schools, on social media and in the press. The more the disease becomes known, the more data we collect, in fact thanks to this operation we are also investigating hidradenitis in children and those over 65 and the correlation with tumors”.

