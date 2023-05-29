Why it is good to drink revitalized water every day – Targatocn.it

Water is the foundation of life itself, an indispensable element for keeping our body healthy and in balance. However, while ordinary water satisfies our basic physiological needs,revitalized water goes further, offering an opportunity to further improve the state of well-being of the body. Let’s explore the many benefits of revitalized water and the reasons why drinking it every day can benefit our health and vitality.

What is revitalized water

L’revitalized water it is not simple drinking water, but it is subjected to specific processes to improve its quality molecular structure and hers physical properties. This can happen through different methods and techniques, such as the use of special devices, exposure to energy fields or the addition of natural substances such as corals, blood and organic calcium.

The revitalization aims to restore the water to its purer and more vital conditions, making it more similar to that which flows from natural sources. During this process, unique properties are conferred on the water, so as to generate a significant impact on our body.

The goal of water revitalization is to provide the body with superior quality well-being, which goes beyond simple water intake. Drink revitalized water it can be considered a way to approach its purest and most natural form, an optimal source of hydration for the body’s health and vitality.

Vitalization can alter the structure and electrical charge of water molecules, favoring one greater hydration it’s a better absorption by the body. In general, revitalized water is richer in minerals and antioxidants and, as such, can offer additional support for general well-being.

The benefits of revitalized water

In a healthy diet, water plays a fundamental role. Drinking clean, purified and revitalized water is crucial for the well-being of our body. Among the main reasons why it is preferable to opt for purified water there are:

elimination of harmful substances : water present in nature can contain calcium, nitrates, hormones, drug residues, pesticides and heavy metals deriving from industrial waste. Purification removes these harmful substances, ensuring cleaner and safer water for human consumption;

reduction of plastic bottle pollution: drinking purified water reduces the need to consume plastic bottles, helping to reduce environmental pollution. Furthermore, plastic bottles are generally made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which can release phthalates and antimony, substances considered carcinogenic to the body.

Therefore, opting for purified water reduces the negative impact on the environment and protect our health. Let’s see, in more detail, the benefits that our body can enjoy by drinking purified and revitalized water:

detoxifying and diuretic effect : drinking purified water helps the body to eliminate the toxic substances accumulated through the urine. This diuretic effect favors purification and internal cleansing, helping to maintain a correct water balance in the body;

improvement of digestion : purified water promotes proper digestion, helping to properly break down and absorb nutrients from food. Remember that good hydration helps prevent problems such as constipation and promotes better intestinal health;

strengthening of the immune system : Revitalized water can help strengthen the immune system, which plays a crucial role in defending the body against disease. Adequately hydrate the body helps keep the immune system efficient and able to adequately fight infections;

cell regeneration and pH improvement: drinking revitalized water promotes cell regeneration and can help maintain a balanced pH in the body, essential for the proper functioning of our body’s organs and systems.

Finally, drinking purified water means hydrating yourself with a product free from toxic substances and free from nitrites, nitrates, heavy metals and herbicides. Opting for purified and revitalized water therefore guarantees ahealthier option to hydrate our body.