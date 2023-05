To what extent is it possible and positive to forgive those who have hurt us? Are we sure that the art of forgiveness always works? Difficult to overcome a wrong in love, in friendship or in the workplace. It seems like an impossible feat. Too much anger. Yet, according to many studies and psychology experts, the act of forgiving is a ‘liberation’. Erase negative feelings and it’s the best way to look forward, without getting stuck in a painful past.