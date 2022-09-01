Many women believe it is better to sleep without a bra, while others keep it 24 hours a day. What makes women think this? Here is the expert’s answer.

Science gives reason to those who wear it even for sleeping, especially if they are “ladies” of a certain age. However, there are two conflicting studies, but we rely on the most recent one; the invitation comes from Marco Klingerhead of plastic surgery of theHumanitasin response to the study published by Professor Jean-Denis Rouillona sports medicine specialist who suggests removing this garment.

Why wearing a bra is important

According to recent studies, having “free” breasts stimulates the muscles and forces them to work. The bra it preserves the tenuous connections that lie between the basal plane of the mammary gland and the pectoral muscles called Cooper’s ligaments. In summary, wearing a bra means saving the breasts from the action of gravity, which notoriously attracts every body towards the center of the earth, that is, downwards. Obviously you have to deal with genetics: women who tend to breast ptosis, that is to have the breasts down, unfortunately over time they will have it just like that. It also depends on the size of course!

The benefits of wearing it

Wearing a bra brings more benefits than anything else, so better do it!

For those with large enough breasts, it is useful because it can help posture

For women with small breasts, it is used to avoid stress

During training it is mandatory to use it to avoid problems

How to always have firm breasts

Weight swings are not good if you always want to have firm breasts! Stick to one well balanced diet e constant will help avoid weight fluctuations which can cause further damage to the breast tissue. As always, it is essential to hydrate and insert healthy fats such as fish, oils, nuts and avocados which can improve the condition of the skin, making the breasts firmer.

Furthermore, maintaining a correct posture is essential, with the back bent and bent, the breasts will give out. So keep your back straight and your shoulders back – good posture works to distribute weight evenly in your body and helps protect against sagging.

A very useful technique is lself-massage breast. It can help improve blood flow and strengthen breast tissue. You can make upward movements every day for 10-15 minutes, using different oils depending on the condition of your skin.