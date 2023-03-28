“We reasoned about the issue of quality, laboratory products do not guarantee quality, well-being and the protection of our culture and tradition”: said Minister Lollobrigida at a press conference, presenting the government decree on synthetic foods.

The Council of Ministers has approved the new decree on bills, which extends aid to households and businesses against energy price increases. Not only that: green light also to the legislative decree on the Procurement Code and the provision on synthetic foods. The Ministers of Health and Agriculture, Orazio Schillaci and Francesco Lollobrigida, were present at the press conference.

The latter was the first to speak, emphasizing how Italy is the first country to say no to synthetic meats: “This is the first measure of this nature at an international level. Italy is the first nation that says no to synthetic meat with an official provision. In the bill composed of 6 articles there is no persecutory attitude but the strong will to protect the health of citizens and people who consume“, said Lollobrigida, explaining that with the provision we want to protect health, work, the environment, tradition and the territory.

“We reasoned and addressed the issue of quality, laboratory products do not guarantee quality, well-being and the protection of our culture and tradition. We believe that if production inside bioreactors would produce more unemployment, also because it would be cheaper for some, there would also be more risks for biodiversity. Furthermore, we see a risk of social injustice in a society where the rich eat well and the poor don’t“, added the Minister of Agriculture.

See also Covid, from Lazio the made in Italy vaccine Stop petrol and diesel cars from 2035 (only e-fuels allowed): ok by the EU Council, Italy abstains

The Minister of Health also commented on the measure: “The law against synthetic foods is a significant one: it is based on the precautionary principle because today there are no scientific studies on the effects of synthetic foods. We reaffirm the highest level of protection of citizens’ health and the safeguarding of the heritage of our nation and ours agro-food culture which is based on the Mediterranean diet“, he said.

Lollobrigida then went back to talking about the question of wine labels. “We must not stigmatize a product that if taken in moderation does not hurt, but in my opinion it is also good. I asked the Minister of Health and many medical and scientific colleagues who confirmed this address for me. The choice of Ireland is a clear violation of the European treaties. Moreover, it stigmatizes a product that Ireland lacks“.