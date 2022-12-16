There’s more than one reason why vaccinations are important for those who play sports. Just think of the sharing of spaces in a locker room, or of the occasions in which you come into contact, in which the risk of transmitting infectious diseases increases. Not only that: “After physical effort, athletes can observe a window of time in which the immune system is weaker”, says Carlo Signorelli, full professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan : “Furthermore, in the competitive arena, meeting athletes of other nationalities, who may have significant gaps in vaccination coverage, can expose you to further risks. Last but not least, vaccinations, such as the one against the flu, help not to miss the important races. All valid reasons to undergo the recommended vaccinations ”.

The idea of ​​a sports health card

This was recalled by a team of experts in sports medicine, public hygiene and paediatricians gathered today in Rome on the occasion of the event “Sport and prevention: the role of vaccination for a trained and always fit immune system”. Where a new proposal has also been made: to make sports visits appointments not only for a screening of the general state of health, but also to check the vaccination status. Both for the mandatory and for the recommended ones, so as to broaden the spectrum of prevention. Perhaps also thanks to the help of a digital tool such as the sports health card, as advocated by the representatives of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi), Maurizio Casasco, president of Fmsi and of the European Federation of Sports Doctors (EFSMA) and Sergio Pecorelli, rector emeritus of the University of Brescia and president of the FMSI Scientific Committee.

Little sport among the boys

We’ve been repeating it for years, and for years now scientific societies and institutions have been underlining the importance of exercising regularly. In fact, sport helps prevent heart disease, depression, diabetes, some types of cancer, makes us more elastic and strengthens the muscles, helps us to compare ourselves and relate to others. Yet the data is not comforting, as Rino Agostiniani of the Italian Pediatric Society recalled: “We still have too many overweight or obese children and few who play sports on a regular basis”. When one looks at the numbers of those who do physical activity, in fact, it is observed that it is about 60% between the ages of 6 and 11, to then decrease to around 50% from 15 to 17 years, according to data collected by the statistical yearbook Italian, compared to an average in the population of 36.6% between regular and occasional sportsmen.

Even on the vaccination front, the numbers are not completely satisfactory, although they are rising. “After a difficult period, that of the pandemic, in which we have witnessed a drop in coverage, in the last year we have been recovering – continued Agostiniani – and the percentages, at least for mandatory vaccines, are approaching the recommended threshold for reaching the population immunity”. But this is not the case for all vaccines, nor for all age groups: coverage in adolescents is lower, especially when one looks at non-mandatory vaccines, such as those against meningococcus or HPV, with percentages that, respectively, they reach only 60% in 16-year-olds and barely reach 53% in 13-year-old girls.

If nutrition and physical activity are the cornerstones of a correct lifestyle – the experts concluded – it should not be forgotten that vaccinations are also one of the main tools for a healthy life as adults.