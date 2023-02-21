Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Over 8 thousand compatriots awaiting a transplant, just 14.5 million Italians who have filed the declaration of willingness to donate organs. Parliamentary Intergroup set up

Last year in our country i transplants increased by 2 percent compared to 2021: they were able to access it 3,887 patientsstill too few considering they were over eight thousand people waiting to receive a new organ. Also in 2022 in the hospitals of our country there was an average of one opposition rate to the donation equal to 28 per cent; in practice, in one case out of three there was a refusal by the family members of the deceased to have the organs removed. AND there are just 14 and a half million Italians who have declared their willingness to donate their organs (Who information on how to do it). These data confirm how much still remains to be done in Italy since the availability of donated organs is still lower than the needs of patients. The more donations there are, the more transplants you get, the more lives you save. He discussed it in a meeting in the Senate during the presentation of the parliamentary Intergroup Organ, tissue and cell donation and transplantation Social manifesto developed by the Committee on Equitable Access to Organ, Tissue and Cell Donation and Transplantation.

Parliamentary Intergroup set up This country cannot afford to have a such a large number of patients waiting for an organ transplant nor that the orientation of the population, with respect to organ donation, is not an expression of a dominant culture, given that only 14 and a half million people have filed their declaration of will – said Senator Elisa Pirro, Pirro member of the X Commission for Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Employment, Social Security of the Senate and President of the Parliamentary Intergroup Donation and Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells – . essential that Italy has a new management paradigm and homogeneous throughout the national territory that permits faster proceduresl’adoption of innovative technological solutionsas well as of adequate professional and economic endowments.

One of the first aspects on which the work of the parliamentary intergroup will concentrate – which has already joined parliamentarians from various political areas – will be that of updating some articles of the law n. 91 of 1999 which, inter alia, established the National Transplant Centeran organism still fundamental today for Frabove all, enhance the matter of sampling, transport and transplants of organs, tissues and cells. See also for the Serbian test in the gym, no physical problems

In step with the technological evolution So far theto the transplant network has brought patients to this life-saving therapy: it worked but needs to be strengthened underlined Letizia Lombardini, medical director of the National Transplant Center, who then added: Italy is not going at the same speed, from North to South, with respect to donations. Unfortunately, in 2022 the opposition in intensive care was around 29 percent, about 1 percent more than the previous year. it is essential that there are communication campaigns to inform citizens about the possibility of expressing one’s will when they are alive and not leave this difficult task to relatives in the future, at the time of death. They are then needed – continues Dr. Lombardini – interventions aimed at strengthening the networkof an economic nature, for example the DRGs have been stopped since 2013, therefore not in step with technological evolutions. An example? The outcome of the transplant directly linked to the characteristics of the organ, what we call i damage from “cold ischemia” can be mitigated by new technologies. Hence the possibility of using the organ or not, therefore of having the transplant recalls Lombardini.

Social manifesto During the meeting, the Social manifesto elaborated by the Committee for Equity Access to Organ, Tissue and Cell Donation and Transplantation sponsored by the health policy journal I

talian health Policy Brief. The document, signed by eleven associations of patients and civic organisations, reiterates that the donation of organs for the purpose of transplantation is an institutional activity of healthcare facilities and an essential objective of the National Health Service and underlines that unfortunately, there is still a significant gap between the Regions in donation and transplantation activities.

Observes the coordinator of the Committee, Teresa Petrangolini: All the path that in recent years has accompanied the commitment in the field of organ donation and transplants has seen the patient associations of patients and citizens as protagonists; today it is necessary to relaunch this commitment on various fronts concerning the improvement of the organization, equity of access, simplification and modernization of the various steps, with particular attention to the delicate issue of donation. The Committee – recalls Petrangolini – was created precisely for this: to build a common program with the associative world for provide strong support for transplant policy because he answers more and more to health needs of citizens. See also here is the 100% homemade trick that avoids scratching us endlessly!

Areas of intervention The Social Manifesto identifies the main areas on which to intervene:

from the public awareness on the importance of carrying out this act of generosity, alla review of principles general terms relating to consent/assent for the donation of organs, tissues and cells after death, for example through the informed consent or silence/assent; from the enhancement of technological innovation in the management of organizational aspects, to the updating of the reimbursement rates for the various services in the various phases of the process of organ, tissue and cell donation and transplantation. According to the promoters of the Manifesto, then, particular attention should be paid to need to make uniform and homogeneous throughout the national territory activities related to donation and transplantsaffecting both the promotion of the culture of organ donation and the organizational aspects, in order to bridge the gap between the South and North of the country.