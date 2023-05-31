Why June 29th Will Be a HUGE Day for Disney Fans!

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, so naturally it’s time to think about…Halloween?

If you’ve booked a Disney vacation, you know that planning ahead is the name of the game. And if you’re planning to visit Disneyland in 2023, you’re going to want to hear this!

Disney just announced dates and pricing for Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure! This is an After Hours event with exclusive snacks, characters, and experiences that happens in the fall — and now we know when tickets will go on sale.

Mark your calendars now, because tickets will become available for purchase on June 29th. Magic Key Holders will be able to access tickets early on June 27th.

Disney did not say an exact time that the tickets will go on sale, but it does note that it will be no earlier than 9AM PT. We recommend that you keep checking after that time until tickets become available! We will also keep you updated as soon as tickets are on sale.

In 2022, tickets sold out very fast for Oogie Boogie Bash as it is a highly popular event each year. If you don’t score tickets to Oogie Boogie, consider switching your Halloween Disney trip to Disney World — there are still plenty of tickets for each date of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Stay tuned to AllEars for more Disney news!

