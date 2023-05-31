Home » Why June 29th Will Be a HUGE Day for Disney Fans!
Health

Why June 29th Will Be a HUGE Day for Disney Fans!

by admin
Why June 29th Will Be a HUGE Day for Disney Fans!

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, so naturally it’s time to think about…Halloween?

Halloween in Cars Land

If you’ve booked a Disney vacation, you know that planning ahead is the name of the game. And if you’re planning to visit Disneyland in 2023, you’re going to want to hear this!

Disney just announced dates and pricing for Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure! This is an After Hours event with exclusive snacks, characters, and experiences that happens in the fall — and now we know when tickets will go on sale.

Oogie Boogie

Mark your calendars now, because tickets will become available for purchase on June 29th. Magic Key Holders will be able to access tickets early on June 27th.

Disney did not say an exact time that the tickets will go on sale, but it does note that it will be no earlier than 9AM PT. We recommend that you keep checking after that time until tickets become available! We will also keep you updated as soon as tickets are on sale.

Entrance to Villains Grove

In 2022, tickets sold out very fast for Oogie Boogie Bash as it is a highly popular event each year. If you don’t score tickets to Oogie Boogie, consider switching your Halloween Disney trip to Disney World — there are still plenty of tickets for each date of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

It’s the “Sanderson Sisters!”

Stay tuned to AllEars for more Disney news!

NEW Experience Announced for Disneyland Resort

Click below to subscribe

Are you planning to visit Oogie Boogie Bash this year? Let us know in the comments!

See also  David Marcus's farewell to Facebook (and the social network's digital currency)

You may also like

Fissures in the breast after childbirth: how to...

Healthcare, here are the Regions where assistance is...

Climate protection in hospitals: how clinics are preparing

Omega 3, because they are so important for...

Greek Yogurt or Plain Yogurt: Which is Better?

The best muffins for all chocolate fans

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Pippo Baudo, the clinical situation precipitated: rushed to...

“We will own the Multiple Sclerosis Agenda 2025”

German Bundestag – Questions on the evaluation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy