Why Kia cars are so cheap and successful and reliable and problems reported in recent years

Founded in 1944 as a bicycle component manufacturer, Kia has expanded its business in 1961 with the production of its first motorcycle, the C-100, followed three months later by the K-360 motorcycle. In 1970, Kia started production of its first automobile, the licensed assembly of the Fiat 124, which was then modified by Korean engineers to better fit the local market. During this period, Kia began developing a gasoline engine for automobiles, which was completed in 1973. In 1974, Kia introduced its first fully autonomous automobile model, the Brisa sedan, while continuing to produce models under license such as Peugeot 604 and Fiat 132.

In the 1980s, Kia launched the Bongo, a commercial vehicle, and partnered with Japanese automaker Mazda to produce a vehicle primarily intended for agricultural use. In 1986, Ford chose Kia’s manufacturing facilities for production of the Festiva, which would be exported to the United States. In 1989, Kia presented its Capital sedan, developed entirely in-house.

In 1997, after a period of rapid expansion followed by a major crisis related to the financial crisis that hit Southeast Asia, Kia filed for bankruptcy. The following year, former historic rival Hyundai took over Kia, thus ensuring its survival and starting a new chapter in the company’s history.

Il Kia’s debut on the Italian market dates back to 1998, with the introduction of the first imported Shuma, Sephia, Pride and Rio models. Subsequently, the Opirus flagship, the Carens MPV and the Sorento and Sportage SUVs were introduced. Currently, the Kia range includes the Picanto, real alternative to Pandathe utilitarian Rio, the Ceed sedan (also available in station wagon and shooting brake versions, the ProCeed), the hybrid and electric crossover Niro and the new versions of the Sorento and Sportage. One notable model is the EV6, a powerful electric crossover with a sporty design, which won the Car of the Year award in 2022, marking a historic milestone for Kia.

Today the Kia range in Europe covers 80% of the market segments, up from 35% in 2003. The expansion of the range has contributed to a steady increase in sales, which have grown since 2008 to reach 385,000 units sold in Europe in 2015. The factory state-of-the-art Zilina, Slovakia, which was the subject of an investment of 1.6 billion euros for its design and construction, is now able to meet almost 54% of European demand for Kia vehicles.

The European production of the best selling suv, the Sportage, the Venga compact MPV and the entire Cee’d range, which includes the Cee’d 5-door, the Procee’d 3-door and the Cee’d Sportswagon. The plant, which started production in 2006 with the Cee’d as its first model, is capable of producing over 300,000 vehicles annually. In 2015, Kia celebrated the production of the millionth Cee’d. That same year, the plant set a new annual production record for the Sportage model, with 100,000 units produced.

Lo Kia plant employs a workforce of 3,700, supported by robots. A recent investment of 70 million euros has enabled the plant to assemble the new petrol engines to respond to changing market needs and new technologies. Across four production lines, Kia will build small-displacement petrol engines, with the fourth line dedicated to the latest 1.6-litre Smartstream series diesel powerplant.

This is precisely the key that allows the South Korean manufacturer to be more competitive in terms of prices compared to other players on the market, including oriental ones. On the one hand, in-house production and on the other lower labor costs, associated with an expansionary strategy, are making it possible to optimize costs which are reflected in the final price list proposal for Italian and European motorists.

JD Power has released its annual reliability ranking of popular car models, based on problems reported by the original owners of new vehicles purchased three years ago, with an average of 100 cars considered. This study involved nearly 30,000 participants. Kia is positioned at the top of the standings with an average of 145 problems, achieving excellent results in several main categories, including 184 specific areas evaluated.

The nine categories considered include climate control, driver assistants, driving experience, exterior, vehicle features and controls, infotainment, interior, powertrain and seats. Additionally, the study measured owner satisfaction with the vehicle’s condition after three years of use, retention of its initial appeal, and software updates performed. The infotainment category has the most problems, with an average of 51.9 problems per 100 cars.

In most cases, the problems encountered are of a minor nature, such as speech recognition, the functioning of Apple CarPlay e Android Autothe Bluetooth system, the USB ports and the intelligibility of the navigation system.

Callouts represent the technical checks ordered by car manufacturers to correct any design flaws, component anomalies or problems encountered during the production of the vehicles. These checks and the related recovery operations are carried out free of charge through the manufacturer’s assistance network. The owners of the vehicles concerned are informed by registered letter inviting them to go to an authorized workshop.

In particular, checks were carried out on 2,915 specimens of Kia Soul due to a steering box problem. Due to an ineffective sealant used during production, the element that holds the steering pinion in its seat could come loose, causing a steering malfunction.

The new dual power version of Kia Sportage was subject to control on 214 specimens sold in our country. Attention was focused on the sophisticated LPG injection system. It was found that salt used to prevent freezing on winter roads could cause damage to the filler neck. In order to avoid fuel leaks, the component has to be replaced, an operation which takes approximately 20 minutes.

