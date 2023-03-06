Home Health Why kids don’t have to try all foods
by admin
WWhen there is pizza, pasta or sausages, the plates in the kindergarten are empty particularly quickly. But the children’s favorite dishes are not on the table every day, because that would not provide much variety and would not be healthy in the long run. The Children’s Office wanted to know what say the children have in the choice of food and what table customs apply in the facilities. For this reason, between October 2018 and April 2019, the food situation in four day-care centers was monitored and evaluated. The final report is now available.

In the day-care center, the course is set for a healthy diet. Most children eat breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack in the facilities. “Kindergartens thus make a significant contribution to the food supply,” says the report. Most educators therefore attach particular importance to a healthy and “reasonable” diet. “Children’s self-determination and co-determination is only marginally discussed, if at all,” says the report.

The educators are often caught between children and parents who want to know whether their offspring have eaten enough. The child’s self-determination takes a back seat. “As a consequence, this means that professionals manipulate food intake with all possible means, sometimes with coercion,” says the report.

Breakfast and lunch are described as “two worlds”.

For the study, both the professionals and the four to five-year-old children were interviewed. In addition, the authors participated as observers at the meals in the institutions. The selection of the food, the setting and clearing of the tables, the choice of seating, portioning and tasting as well as the prevailing table culture and the rules that apply at the table were evaluated.

