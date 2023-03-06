WWhen there is pizza, pasta or sausages, the plates in the kindergarten are empty particularly quickly. But the children’s favorite dishes are not on the table every day, because that would not provide much variety and would not be healthy in the long run. The Children’s Office wanted to know what say the children have in the choice of food and what table customs apply in the facilities. For this reason, between October 2018 and April 2019, the food situation in four day-care centers was monitored and evaluated. The final report is now available.

In the day-care center, the course is set for a healthy diet. Most children eat breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack in the facilities. “Kindergartens thus make a significant contribution to the food supply,” says the report. Most educators therefore attach particular importance to a healthy and “reasonable” diet. “Children’s self-determination and co-determination is only marginally discussed, if at all,” says the report.

The educators are often caught between children and parents who want to know whether their offspring have eaten enough. The child’s self-determination takes a back seat. “As a consequence, this means that professionals manipulate food intake with all possible means, sometimes with coercion,” says the report.

Breakfast and lunch are described as “two worlds”.

For the study, both the professionals and the four to five-year-old children were interviewed. In addition, the authors participated as observers at the meals in the institutions. The selection of the food, the setting and clearing of the tables, the choice of seating, portioning and tasting as well as the prevailing table culture and the rules that apply at the table were evaluated.

Breakfast and lunch are described as “two worlds”. The children can eat their own breakfast to a large extent. However, they have less influence on lunch: The specialists decide who sets the table and when. In three of the four facilities, the educators stipulate that the children must at least try all the dishes so that they eat a balanced diet and don’t just pick the “raisins” out of the food. Sometimes moral pressure is built up or sanctions are threatened. This behavior is questioned in the study. The aim of participation is to make responsible decisions: the children feel what is good for them and feel that they are taken seriously. It is important to clarify the decision-making framework for the children in advance and to convey this to everyone involved.

Educators also want to teach children table manners. The personal conviction of what good table culture is, guides the pedagogical action. A joint reflection on the table culture in the team is rare. The children’s wishes for co-determination are usually not taken into account when it comes to table culture and are restricted or completely forbidden if the rules are broken. In some institutions, however, the educators have recognized that serious participation by the children makes everyday work easier.