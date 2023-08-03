Why medical research lacks subjects – Health

Does low-processed milk protect children from allergies? Could be – but there are no volunteers to find out. Why it is becoming increasingly difficult for researchers to find test subjects.

On some days, Erika von Mutius is overcome by the thought: “Oh, come on, then just leave it alone!” It was so incredibly exhausting for the pediatric allergist from the Helmholtz Center in Munich to get her “Martha” study up and running. And this despite the fact that researchers around the world are eagerly awaiting the results of the study.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

