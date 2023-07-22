Psychology: Why narcissists think they are sex gods and how vulnerable they are to cocaine

Freitag, 21.07.2023

Narcissists and Drugs – A Dangerous Mixture? Narcissism Expert Chris Oeuvray shares insight into the complex world of narcissism and sex, drug and alcohol abuse.

Is there a connection between narcissism and drug addiction?

Narcissists are just as vulnerable to addiction as other people.

Due to their permanent inner emptiness, which they try to fill in all possible ways, many of them end up in an addiction.

If they’re addicted, they’re addicted wholeheartedly. Their impulsive and risk-taking behavior makes them willing to try drugs to gain new experiences or to feel superior and invulnerable to themselves. Narcissists live on the edge and go far beyond their limits.

They expect their environment to adapt and cooperate. When the narcissist goes down, they take others with them.

Why do people with narcissistic tendencies turn to drugs like cocaine or alcohol?

Narcissists use cocaine because it boosts self-confidence through the temporary euphoria. You feel powerful and invulnerable. You are able to perform at your best and shine, be it in business, on the political stage or in the local tennis tournament.

Narcissists are more likely to choose alcohol addiction when social acceptance is important to them. Alcohol is less stigmatized and more readily available than cocaine, making it a more affordable option to achieve a similar “high” effect. Many believe they can better control alcohol, which is a major argument for the narcissist.

What role does self-esteem play in narcissists in relation to addictive behavior?

Narcissists have a fragile sense of self-worth that depends on the admiration and approval of others. Drug use or addictive behaviors convey feelings of strength, confidence, or superiority. Narcissists use this as a coping mechanism to suppress negative emotions.

Addictive behavior also serves to escape from unpleasant thoughts or feelings. It allows you to avoid dealing with your own problems or weaknesses. The narcissist builds up this illusory world. When sober, he recognizes this and does whatever it takes to numb that reality.

About the expert

In her work as a consultant and life coach, Chris Oeuvray has deep insight into socially relevant issues. The focus is on narcissism, the emancipation of women and men, and complex family policy issues. She brings her profound knowledge to her books “Todlich in love” and “Teufelsweib”. In a skilful way, she combines exciting entertainment with vivid life advice. She was born in 1967 and lives with her partner and son in Zug (Switzerland).

Why are narcissists said to have sex addictions?

Narcissists have a high need for admiration and approval from others. Through his sexual conquests he is considered desirable and thus expands his power, which can not only be observed with politicians on a regular basis.

The narcissist believes they are born sex gods. He assumes that he is the best lover. He believes that the experience with him is unforgettable and extraordinary for every partner. He wants to have this feeling again and again and regularly embarks on adventures. He needs them like a fish needs water.

One of the uses of sexual activity is to escape from vulnerability or emotional closeness, as narcissists have trouble truly opening themselves or others.

How a narcissist uses sexuality in a targeted manner to achieve his goals can be read in the book “Todlich in love”.

What are the challenges in treating addiction in narcissists?

Narcissists are reluctant to deal with emotional vulnerabilities. Due to the lack of self-reflection, they rarely realize that they have an addiction problem. That’s why they can hardly be treated. If they do, they will be treated the same as any other person with an addiction problem.

The first step is to detoxify the body from the addicted substance and manage withdrawal symptoms.

Psychotherapy and/or group therapy are used to identify the underlying causes of addiction and to develop healthy coping strategies.

Using medication to reduce withdrawal symptoms or support abstinence can be beneficial.

Social support from family, friends, or support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) can play an important role in recovery.

Ongoing follow-up, such as regular therapy sessions or participation in support groups, is important to support long-term abstinence and management of relapse risk.

In-depth questions & answers on the topic:

When does vanity end and when does narcissism begin?

Vanity refers to an excessive interest in one’s appearance or a strong desire to look good. It can be viewed as a form of self-love, but not necessarily narcissistic. In contrast, narcissism refers to a pathological level of self-love that can lead a person to place themselves above others and see others as inferior. It can also lead to a lack of empathy and an excessive need for admiration. The boundaries between vanity and narcissism are fluid and there is no clear definition of when vanity becomes narcissism. However, in general, vanity is viewed more as a healthy form of self-love, while narcissism is viewed as a personality disorder.

Chris Oeuvray

Consultant and life coach

Should we be worried about Habeck and Baerbock’s personality?

“It is not appropriate or fair to speculate or pass judgment on the personalities of Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock without having conducted a thorough and objective evaluation. There is no reason to be concerned per se about the personalities of either politician unless they exhibit serious behavioral problems or there are indications of inappropriate behavior. Politicians should be role models of high integrity and demonstrate strong ethics in order to gain and maintain popular confidence in their leadership. It is important that politicians exercise due diligence deal with tax money and show transparency in their spending. The discussion about the costs of Baerbock’s make-up artist and Habeck’s ministerial photographer is justified and may be questioned.”

Chris Oeuvray

Consultant and life coach

What are clues or signs of narcissism in politics?

“It is important to emphasize that not every politician with narcissistic personality traits actually suffers from a personality disorder. While a narcissistic personality can indicate a narcissistic disorder, there can be many other reasons why a politician may exhibit these traits. It requires thorough and objective investigation to make a diagnosis. It is also important to note that not all politicians with narcissistic tendencies are necessarily bad leaders or have a negative impact on society. If they keep their traits within reasonable limits and can act with empathy, they can bring about effective and positive change in society. However, it is also possible that a politician’s narcissistic tendencies can lead to self-centered acting and harmful behavior, which can pose a problem for society.”

Chris Oeuvray

Consultant and life coach

Which current politicians are narcissists?

It is important to be aware that it is not appropriate to base a diagnosis on public appearances or media reports. Narcissism is a serious personality disorder and should be diagnosed by professional professionals who can conduct a thorough evaluation of symptoms and behavior. It’s also important to note that some politicians may exhibit character traits that can be considered narcissistic personality traits without actually suffering from a personality disorder. It is always better to focus on facts and concrete actions rather than making unqualified speculations about the personality traits of politicians.

Chris Oeuvray

Consultant and life coach

