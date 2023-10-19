Why Night Shifts Increase Hunger and How to Counteract It

Night Shift Workers Beware: Your Diet Could Increase Hunger

Eating is a delightful experience, especially when we indulge in healthy and nourishing meals. Experts say that maintaining a good diet not only ensures good health but also promotes proper functioning of the metabolism, both mentally and physically. However, there are common mistakes that individuals, especially those working night shifts, can easily fall into. Today, we reveal how to combat the notorious “nocturnal hunger pangs” that could pose significant problems.

Following a well-balanced diet consisting of nutritious foods, fruits, and vegetables is crucial for the optimal functioning of our bodies, along with adequate hydration. Experts recommend a daily water intake of about 2 liters.

These general tips are essential for everyone, but particularly important for night shift workers. This group, already facing limited sleep, is susceptible to experiencing extreme hunger cravings, which can lead to adverse effects if eating occurs during designated rest times. Research conducted by the University of Bristol in the UK revealed that night work can cause significant changes in appetite.

Why does working at night increase hunger? Let’s delve into it together.

The United Kingdom published research in Communications Biology, where a team disrupted the normal circadian rhythm of rats by introducing a hormone in sync with day and night cycles. This hormone increased in the hours leading up to waking, diminishing as daylight progressed.

The outcome of the study was intriguing. Rats who were out of sync due to hormone infusions consumed the same amount of food as rats maintaining a regular sleep-wake schedule. Researchers discovered that the alteration in appetite was caused by increased activity in certain genes that produce appetite-stimulating proteins – proteins that should ideally remain suppressed during that period.

If the same phenomenon is observed in night shift workers, it raises concerns about finding potential solutions. Fortunately, scientific studies suggest that Time-Restricted Eating, which involves restricting the time window for meals, could help prevent mood disorders, particularly among night workers, while also safeguarding cardiovascular health. Strict discipline is crucial, but if compliance proves challenging, drug therapy may be an alternative worth considering.

In conclusion, if you find yourself working night shifts, be mindful of your diet. Recognize the impact it can have on your appetite, and take steps to counteract any negative effects. Prioritize a healthy and balanced eating routine, hydrate adequately, and consider Time-Restricted Eating as a preventive measure. Your overall well-being is of utmost importance, and a proper diet plays a significant role in achieving it.

Source: thewisemagazine.it

Share this: Facebook

X

