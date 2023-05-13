Home » Why not eat almonds: here’s what can happen
Why not eat almonds: here’s what can happen

The almonds they are dried fruit rich in properties but it is good to know that there are cases in which they can prove to be really dangerous so let’s find out when they hurt and why. We are used to hearing that we should eat a lot more dried fruit since it is rich in beneficial properties for our body but when we read that they hurt what does it mean?

They exist well three specific cases so we can say that almonds are bad for our body and are: the excessive consumptionthe allergies and theingestion of almonds with a too bitter taste. Land almonds are but little ones edible seeds e nand there are also of different varieties, of which the most common, however, is the Sweet plum.

To be a vegetable raw material, the almond can boast a moderate content of proteinOf vitamins B1, B2, E e PP e you mineral salts (such as magnesium, manganese, calcium, phosphorus, copper and zinc). The peel is also rich in fibre and important antioxidants but let’s be careful because they have caloric ingredientscholesterol-free but may be able to provide large doses of triglycerides.

But are they bad then?

Absolutely not. What you need to do is be good at consuming them intelligently, especially if you are overweight or suffer from gastritis. The recommended daily dose is that of suns 10-15 almonds a daywhich are not even very few anyway.

