Why people put salt in their coffee (instead of sugar)

Those who prefer to drink a less bitter coffee usually add a little sugar, fructose or stain it with milk. Yet even a pinch of salt can mask the bitterness of this drink and even enhance its flavor, as YouTuber James Hoffman also explains in this video. In short, a little trick that few know (at least in Italy), although its ability has been known for decades thanks to the salting technique widely used to reduce the bitterness of vegetables (yes, because salt dilutes the bitterness not only of coffee, but of all foods).

What Science says

Sodium chloride (common table salt) is capable of canceling the perception of bitterness, allowing other flavors, such as sweetness or umami, to prevail. A research published in has shown Nature in 1997, according to which salt selectively filters the flavors of foods (including coffee), such that off-flavors (such as bitterness) are suppressed in favor of pleasant ones (such as sweetness) thereby increasing salinity and/ or the intensity of these. Although the role of the different receptors in the suppression is still not fully understood, a study in mouse models conducted in 2013 found that, while the salt receptor, known as the epithelial sodium channel (ENaC), is active at low levels of chloride of sodium, at high concentrations salt also activates the acid and bitterness receptors. So the general advice is never to consume too much salt at once (in coffee or on other foods) because it can be unpleasant but also dangerous, increasing the risk of hypertension, heart disease and stroke.

Because coffee is bitter

Coffee is known to contain over 1000 chemical compounds that contribute to both taste and aroma. Although caffeine is the best known molecule and although it is a bitter compound, it only contributes about 15% of the bitterness of this drink. According to a study conducted by Thomas Hofmann, professor of food chemistry and molecular sensory sciences at the Technical University of Munich in Germany, roasting is the key factor determining the bitter taste of coffee beans: the stronger you roast the coffee, the more bitter will tend to become. “This process – explained the researcher – forms compounds called chlorogenic acid lactones and phenylindanes, which derive from the breakdown of chlorogenic acid, which itself is not bitter (and is found in unroasted green coffee bean).”

Other factors that can influence bitterness, in addition to the level of roasting (the higher the degree of roasting, the more bitter the coffee is) and the type of grinding (the coarser it is, the less bitter the coffee is), are the concentration of caffeine in the bean, the temperature and times of extraction, and the cleanliness of the equipment used.

How coffee is sweetened in other countries

In many countries, salt is used to make coffee less bitter and enhance its flavour. Among them is Vietnam, where savory coffee is spiked with condensed milk for a delicious caramel-like brew, and Sweden where boiled (unfiltered) coffee is served with savory meats or cheeses. In Italy this custom could be quite strange, but if we are among those who just can’t drink bitter coffee, why not experiment with this trick. Maybe it could change our habits forever.







