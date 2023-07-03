Why periods go haywire during premenopause (and what you can do about heavy flow)

Perimenopause (or premenopause) is the period of time preceding menopause. On average it lasts between 4 and 5 years, however for some women it can last a few months, for others up to 10 years. This phase, which on average begins around the age of 45 and is often the most critical experienced by a woman, ends when 12 months have passed since the last menstrual period: at which point the woman has truly entered menopause. Mood swings, insomnia, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, weight gain are among the most typical symptoms, however cycle irregularity is the key symptom that indicates that something is changing in a woman’s hormonal balance.

July 3, 2023

