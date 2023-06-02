Why private health insurance can be the better choice: Dieter Homburg …

Specialist center finance AG & Co.KG

Dieter Homburg is an insurance expert, bestselling author of the book “Retirement Provision for Dummies” and owner of the specialist finance center. Together with his team, he supports entrepreneurs, freelancers and executives in optimizing their pension and health insurance as required. Here you can find out why private health insurance, or PKV for short, can be worthwhile.

Privately insured people enjoy attractive advantages over statutory health insurance patients if they have chosen a good tariff. This is not a secret. At the same time, many people are unsure whether private insurance cover is really the best choice for them. In view of the far-reaching consequences of their decision, the doubts are all too understandable. “If the tariff is convincing, private health insurance is often a good choice. However, in order to make the best decision, interested parties must know what they can basically expect from private health insurance,” explains Dieter Homburg. As an insurance expert, bestselling author and owner of the specialist finance center, he supports entrepreneurs, freelancers and executives in optimizing their health insurance. He knows from his own experience what is important here. In the following, the expert has summarized why private health insurance is worthwhile in many cases.

The most well-known advantages of private patients

Everyone is talking about the advantages of private health insurance. But how exactly do private patients actually benefit? First of all, it is possible for private patients with a good tariff to go alternative ways of healing. Treatments by chiropractors, osteopaths or alternative practitioners are included in the scope of insurance with good tariffs – this is usually not the case with most statutory health insurance companies. Privately insured people also receive significantly higher co-payments with a good mouthguard. It is not uncommon for dental treatments to be completely covered by insurance. In addition, those with statutory health insurance are now generally prescribed generics if they are available. Private patients with a good tariff, on the other hand, benefit from reliable access to original preparations and better preventive care options in general.

The greatest advantage of private health insurance, however, is without question the free choice of hospital and doctor on a nationwide level. Private patients can therefore decide who should treat them at a certain point in time. Surprisingly, this enormous advantage of private insurance is often underestimated. At the latest in the case of a serious or chronic illness, however, an earlier treatment appointment with an expert can make a massive difference in recovery. After all, private health insurance gives them access to highly specialized facilities and medical services that are only available to patients with statutory health insurance if they pay for themselves. Due to the free choice of doctor and hospital, privately insured persons can take advantage of exactly the highly specialized treatments that best support them in their recovery. This also reduces the treatment time noticeably.

The details make the difference

Nevertheless, it cannot be denied that private health insurance is associated with a high financial burden for many people, especially in old age. However, horrendous insurance costs can be avoided: Those who are interested in private health insurance should under no circumstances be blinded by exaggerated advertising promises. Rather, it is essential to know whether the desired tariff has ideally been largely stable for decades. As a rough guide, the desired tariff should have shown for at least 25 years that an increase of 2 to 3.5 percent was sufficient. If an insurer cannot provide this proof for the exact tariff that someone wants to take out, it is better to keep your hands off it. The risk is simply too great that the tariff may appear good and cheap at first, but becomes unaffordable in old age, as Dieter Homburg knows from more than 2,000 conversations with privately insured pensioners.

A good insurance company chooses the premium increases in such a way that young and older policyholders can afford the costs equally well. However, it is crucial to be aware from the outset that even good private health insurers will become more expensive over time due to inflation. Everyone is well served to build up their own reserves in addition to private health insurance, for example in the form of a good ETF savings plan. In this way, the increase in contributions in old age can be absorbed and you can continue to benefit from the advantages of private health insurance. Private health insurance is therefore the better choice for GKV, especially if its advantages are actively exploited. The small print must not be forgotten and the increases in contributions remain as stable as possible.

