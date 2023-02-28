Professor Romano Prodi was “stunned” by the primaries of Democratic party. But not for Elly Schlein’s victory. For participation in the vote: «Over a million people, which if compared to the number of voters of the Democratic Party in the last Policies, are an exceptional figure. A reconfirmation of the fact that the Democratic Party has remained the only real party in Italy. None of the others would ever be able to mobilize so many people. Not even online.” According to the former premier then the result «could have been there, it was understood, close to the vote, that something was moving. Perhaps the desire for change was deeper than it seemed, but there will be time to do analysis, now we need to look at reality and at the mandate that Schlein has received”. But in the interview given to Giovanni Egidio for Republic Prodi says that the most important goal now is to extend to the party rather than thinking about alliances.

Voting participation

The Schlein-branded Pd «will have the same problem it would have had if Bonaccini had won: opening up to reformism. I would say better, reform the reformisms. I know everyone’s looking at covenants now, but it’s uninteresting reading at the moment. Now for the Democratic Party it is a matter of involving all the intelligences running around the country, from associations to NGOs, from the various trade unions to companies, to involve them in a relaunch project ». While alliances can be discussed «only when you have understood who you are can you decide who to ask to share a project. Even the Ulivo, an experience that has long since ended, was born this way. Not going to ask the parties, but going to reawaken the reformism that existed, even then unheard of, in the country”. However, the lack of an alliance between Calenda and Letta led to a more rounded victory for the center-right. But for the professor «the mass media were divided into two halves: the first to praise Giorgia Meloni and the second to curse Letta. The genuflection to the powerful and the search for the scapegoat are characteristics of our tradition».

Schlein and Meloni, parallel lives

For Prodi, the conditions that led to Schlein’s victory in the primaries are «the same that led to Meloni’s great success. Desire for change, new faces, new adventures. Someone on the eve had described Bonaccini as safe used, and I think it was a compliment. I know who he is, I trust him, I know what he can do. Schlein, on the other hand, was the new risky one, because the new, together with hopes, always brings some risk». According to the former prime minister, it was not a mistake to have recognized Meloni’s abilities, as Bonaccini did: «But who could define Meloni as incompetent? The prime minister’s problem is another, that is, being able to govern. And this problem is already evident. I heard Minister Piantedosi say that the only solution for migrants is for them to stay at home. He reminded me of those who, during Covid, said that many died in hospital and therefore it was better to leave them at home… Opposing this government will not be that difficult after all ».

Advice

Finally, the advice arrives: “With somewhat Catholic language I would tell you that there was a great act of faith towards you, now it’s up to you to write and preach the creed” While if you want to win you have to “talk to everyone possible interlocutors. This is necessary, but knowing full well what one wants and what one is. That is, having clearly defined the perimeter of the Pd that will come and the mobile company that it will be able to carry with it. Without alliances you go nowhere, but they are the last piece. Content comes first. It is these that are needed.”

