Abandon white rice and recover the varieties of brown rice. These are the conclusions reached by a famous rice expert, who has been studying the cereal for years, which has spread throughout Asia but is also widely consumed in Western countries. Doctor Sirimal Premakumara, after making several trips to Sri Lanka, has recovered some varieties abandoned by industrial production, but which would be extremely beneficial for health. According to his analyses, it would be useless to try to create “healthy and resistant” varieties to climate change in the laboratory, given that these types have existed for centuries and simply need to be recovered.

The colors of health

Premakumara started out with plans to develop a “new” breed of iron-rich rice that could ward off disease, but he quickly had to abandon it, as these varieties already exist. These are brown, purple, red rice. All types rich in gluten, still grown in small quantities by Sri Lankan farmers, forgotten by the market due to greedy industry. For years, farmers and industry have preferred to invest in high-yield white rice varieties. If this typology has partly contributed to combating situations of famine, on the other it has served above all to bring down prices and increase earnings, however impoverishing our diets.

Medicinal rice

But white rice is poorer in terms of nutrition and has strong links with type 2 diabetes. The Colombo University professor has so far recovered 300 types of rice with antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that could be developed for consumption wider. “It was the farmers who saved these traditional grains. We call it medicinal rice because they claimed it was like medicine,” Premakumara told the British newspaper The Guardian. The expert fears that the Asian continent has already lost thousands of varieties due to the industrialization of rice cultivation during the last century.

Source of carbohydrates and proteins

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has certified that around 90% of the world‘s rice is produced in Asia, with an annual consumption of 78 kilos per capita. Over double that eaten in any other region. The main source of carbohydrates and protein in countries such as Cambodia and Laos, white rice has however lost much of its nutrients, being ground and polished to remove the outer layers. These processes are now associated with the growing problem of diabetes on the continent.

Widespread diabetes

The International Diabetes Foundation projects that diabetes will affect an estimated 152 million people in Southeast Asia by 2045, while 260 million people will be affected in the Western Pacific region, which includes China, Japan and Thailand. Figures far higher than those recorded just 20 years ago. According to experts, white rice is absorbed quickly because it lacks fiber and other micronutrients, causing rapid spikes in blood glucose and insulin levels. Over time, these factors increase the risk of diabetes because combined with an increasingly sedentary lifestyle. Brown rice, less refined, instead contains more fiber and magnesium which reduce the risk of diabetes.

“Improved” varieties?

Health data is joined by a social issue. The increase in white rice has also hurt small farmers. The white rice varieties that emerged in the 1960s from the so-called green revolution were sold as “improved” because they allowed more food to be produced, making countries self-sufficient. By eliminating the grain, other advantages also ensued: longer conservation and the possibility of making them travel everywhere, because there were less chances of rotting or being eaten by insects. These conditions paved the way for an increase in trade in the early 20th century. However, they have caused damage from other points of view. “It was such a misleading term to market these new seeds as ‘improved’ because it suggested that what people ate before was underdeveloped,” said Shailesh Awate, co-founder of the OOO Farms social movement, which is encouraging farmers to return to the varieties traditional.

Independence of farmers

The latter boast irreplaceable nutritional benefits and have adapted to their specific environments, without requiring all the fertilizers and pesticides necessary for the new varieties. Furthermore, farmers are not obliged to buy them every year from the agro-industry giants, being able to recycle the seeds from the old crop. “Before 1965, farmers were scientists. Their fields were their laboratories. Now they’re just farmhands, working to feed my stomach and the banks,” Awate says. The problems resulting from the removal of fibers and nutrients through polishing had already been noticed before the explosion of diabetes. A vitamin deficiency that affects the nerves, known as beriberi, became so common in India that by the 1940s, doctors were calling for ground rice to be banned.

Changing habits

John Cavanagh, former director of the Institute for Policy Studies, argued that at the time the damages of these processes were not known, now that they are, we need to go back to traditional methods. “Doctors have realized that white rice is fueling an explosion of diabetes and are telling people to go back to brown,” he said. Now that technology has improved, processing the whole-grain variety is cheaper and faster , while better packaging avoids polishing to prolong its shelf life.Now it is a question of convincing the populations, accustomed to the varieties of white rice, to return to the tastes of their ancestors.