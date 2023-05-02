Why should we eat white meat and how many times a week

There are various and valid reasons why we should include white meats in our diet. Here’s what they are.

The White meat it is a food that should be part of our diet. There are a few reasons why you have to eat it.

In Italia there are several very flourishing food productions which certainly represent true excellence.

The Italian production of meat

First of all, therefore, we can remember the pasta which, moreover, is also a symbol of the Bel Paese. Furthermore, also thewine industry it gets along very well, given that it is the most active and productive in Europe.

Be that as it may, perhaps, one could not have many doubts regarding these two sectors. A bit ‘of confusion, however, maybe there is about the meat supply chains.

Beyond some erroneous news that is often read, such as, for example, the intensive farmingItaly actually occupies a first-rate place in this case as well.

In this sector, in fact, there are strict rules to be respected, concerning the animal welfare and the protection of cultural heritage.

In short, within the Italian borders the production of meat it’s definitely cutting edge. However, the Italian, on average, is not the largest consumer of meat globally.

In fact, according to some estimates, it seems that to grab the first place in this sense are the United States.

In this case, the Americans would consume more per head 100 Kgand in Italy, consumption is just over 70 Kg.

As regards, however, the choice to bring directly to our plate, as we know, there are numerous options.

The two main categories, though, are the white meat e the red meat. The latter, according to experts, if consumed in excess, can raise the risk of contracting serious diseases and ailments, such as diabetes e cardiovascular problems.

The benefits of white meat

The Red meatin fact, despite being a rich source of ironalso contains several saturated fats which, precisely, are harmful to the health of our body.

Instead, with regards to the White meatyou can find many important elements inside.

When it comes to White meattherefore, means, for example, the polloil rabbitil turkeyil caponand so on.

Also in this situation it is good not to exaggerate, and therefore, do not exceed twice a week no 100 grams per person.

Be that as it may, as was mentioned earlier, the meat of the aforementioned animals contain numerous noble proteinswhich are precious for the muscles, the epidermis, the nails and also for the hair.

Furthermore, unlike red meat, it is low in fat and owns the potassium and the selenium. Do not forget, however, that white meat also has some interesting vitamins, namely B3 and the B12.

Thus, just from these few lines, one can easily guess that the consumption of these foods is definitely recommended for profit the right energy and to improve many bodily functions.

And, to do even better, it would be advisable to combine a steak of this type with some tasty side dishes such as zuchinisbroccoli or spinach.