Why sleep after a cup of coffee can work wonders

For an extra boost of energy: why sleeping after a cup of coffee can work wonders

Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The idea of ​​having a coffee before going to bed sounds very bizarre at first glance. But in this article, you’ll learn how a short nap after caffeine intake can have amazing effects on your body.

Coffee is considered the favorite drink of the Germans. For most, the pick-me-up in the morning is a must, and many need a cup in the afternoon to stay alert. The idea of ​​the “coffee nap”, a direct nap, sounds all the more unusual after the cup of coffee . You can find out why this can make sense here. Coffee Nap: That’s behind it

The term comes from the biohacking trend, which looks for ways to get more out of the body. The idea behind the coffee nap is simple: After a cup of coffee in the afternoon or in between, you should take a nap straight away. For many, the nap is part of the daily routine anyway. However, very few people think of drinking the hot drink before and not after sleeping. But that makes sense, because caffeine only takes effect after about 20 minutes – a power nap shouldn’t last that long anyway. So if you take a short (!) nap after drinking coffee, you can benefit from a caffeine boost when you wake up. Combine coffee and a nap – this is how it works