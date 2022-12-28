Some odors, especially if persistent, may be indicators of ongoing infections or other conditions that may require medical advice.
Sneezing, with its emission of air masses from the lungs through the nose and mouth, is a physiological reflex that performs a protective function, in order to remove particles or external agents from the respiratory tract. Often though, when someone sneezes next to us or we sneeze ourselves, after a few moments we notice a bad smell, which can tell a lot about a person and his state of health. Certain medical conditions can indeed cause sneezes to smell foul, although a sometimes smelly sneeze is completely normal. Certain smells, however, can be indicators of infection and, in certain cases, of even serious health problems.
What sneezes say about our health
Foul-smelling sneezes can be of four different categories: sweet, sour, unpleasant and ammoniacal, depending on the chemicals that are expelled with the exhaled air. The smell, explains Dr. Beccy Corkill a IflSciencecould be a cause for concern, especially if persistent, for which people should contact your doctor. Regarding the different categories of smells:
- sweet-smelling sneezes can be the result of chemicals produced by bacteria in your sinuses, elevated ketones, or diabetic ketoacidosis. “Ketones are produced by the liver when there isn’t enough insulin in the body – specifies the expert -. This can happen when a person is on a keto diet. However, this could be a symptom of diabetic ketoacidosis and is a dangerous complication related to diabetes”.
- sour-smelling sneezes are a sign of bad breath. “When you sneeze, saliva is expelled from your nose, meaning smelly saliva is equal to a sour smelling sneeze – osserva Corkill – . If this odor is still present after a thorough brushing, flossing, and mouthwash rinse, it could indicate gum disease”.
- foul-smelling sneezes may indicate a sinus infection. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a sinus infection (sinusitis) occurs when there is a buildup of fluid in the sinuses themselves (the air-filled cavities within the facial bones, ed.) in the face – recalls Corkill -. This buildup is an excellent environment for the growth of germs, often viruses, and some bacteria”.
- Sneezing that smells like ammonia can be a sign of a kidney or liver problem. “At the kidney level – concludes the expert – a sneeze that smells like ammonia can mean that this substance is not expelled efficiently, which results in the accumulation of exhaled ammonia”.