Some odors, especially if persistent, may be indicators of ongoing infections or other conditions that may require medical advice.

Sneezing, with its emission of air masses from the lungs through the nose and mouth, is a physiological reflex that performs a protective function, in order to remove particles or external agents from the respiratory tract. Often though, when someone sneezes next to us or we sneeze ourselves, after a few moments we notice a bad smell, which can tell a lot about a person and his state of health. Certain medical conditions can indeed cause sneezes to smell foul, although a sometimes smelly sneeze is completely normal. Certain smells, however, can be indicators of infection and, in certain cases, of even serious health problems.

What sneezes say about our health

Foul-smelling sneezes can be of four different categories: sweet, sour, unpleasant and ammoniacal, depending on the chemicals that are expelled with the exhaled air. The smell, explains Dr. Beccy Corkill a IflSciencecould be a cause for concern, especially if persistent, for which people should contact your doctor. Regarding the different categories of smells: