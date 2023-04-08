According to an article published by Big Think, the collective effort to improve cancer treatment is often described as a “war,” as if malignant tumors were a scourge to be ruthlessly rooted out and destroyed as soon as they are detected. But oncologists are increasingly calling for a reprieve in the case of many cancers. The fight may have gone too far. As cancer screenings have become more powerful and more widespread, doctors are detecting more cancers. A CDC study released last year found that between 2009 and 2018, the number of people diagnosed with cancer rose from 1,292,222 to 1,708,921. For aggressive lung, colon, and pancreatic cancers, this advanced diagnosis can be a lifesaver. But for low-risk cancers, including, for example, prostate, urethra, thyroid, some non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas and some areas of the breast, a positive test can lead to emotional distress and unnecessary and physically demanding treatments.

Some cancers shouldn’t be treated

Cancer, which many people instinctively regard as a death sentence, actually exists on a broad spectrum, ranging from very low risk, with less than a 5% chance of progressing over two decades, to extremely high risk. , with a more than 75% chance of progressing within one to two years. Because cancer treatment, including chemotherapy and surgery, can be costly and life-altering, the goal should be to use these weapons when they’re needed, and keep them in place when they’re not. For low-risk tumors, however, the modus operandi should be the so-called “active surveillance”, defined by the National Cancer Institute as “a treatment plan that involves closely observing the patient’s condition, but not administering any treatment to unless there are changes in test results that show the condition is getting worse.” Recently, a long-term study comparing active prostate cancer surveillance with aggressive therapies such as surgery and radiation therapy found no difference in survival rates over 15 years of follow-up. A 2021 study comparing preventive melanoma surgery with simple ultrasound monitoring also found the same overall risk of death. Repeated studies of active surveillance for thyroid cancer have also reported excellent patient outcomes.

Don’t call it cancer

One method that doctors might take with their patients is that to avoid calling a very early and non-aggressive tumor “cancer”.. A 2019 study found that volunteers presented with a hypothetical diagnosis far more often chose surgery over surveillance when a tumor was referred to as a “cancer” versus a “lump,” a less meaningful term. Doctors could also reduce the amount of screening they do, particularly for healthy or older adults who are likely to choose not to treat a diagnosed cancer anyway. Unfortunately, the push for early diagnosis and treatment can be hard to disassemble, Dr. H. Gilbert Welch, a leading cancer researcher, told CBS News. “Ironically, the more a screening test overdiagnoses, the more popular it becomes, because there are more people who feel like they ‘survived’ because of the screening,” he said. “Even if it’s a cancer that would never bother them. They will never know.”