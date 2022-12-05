The flu epidemic started earlier than usual. The Influnet report shows that the levels currently recorded are those that were recorded in other winters (before 2020) during the flu peak. There are three Regions, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Umbria, that are most affected in this phase with “an incidence that has exceeded the threshold of the level of very high entity”. This is highlighted by the latest report of the Higher Institute of Health. On the map, the three regions are highlighted in deep red. The provinces of Bolzano, the Veneto and the Marches have a red incidence, slightly below the very high entity level and at the risk of exceeding it. While three Regions (Campania, Calabria, Sardinia) have not activated surveillance.

Influenza 2022-2023: the point of the situation

Impossible to say, the doctors have been explaining for days, whether the cases are more serious or burdened with complications than in previous years. The balance sheets are made at the end of the flu season, therefore in the spring of 2023. The number of children affected by flu viruses is certainly far higher than that recorded in the last two winter seasons.

“We are experiencing what they have just suffered in Australia, a particularly heavy season with a winter (corresponding to our August), in which a new variant of the flu virus has spread which has led to the worst season in the last 5 years”, underlines the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director Irccs Galeazzi of Milan, to the microphones of Sky TG24. “This rocket start is linked to the fact that for two years, while we were engaged on the Covid front, there were no infections that strengthened the immune defenses. This virus has already affected the little ones, in the 0-4 age range, and now it is spreading to their families”, explains Pregliasco again.

The epidemiologist Giovanni Rezza, interviewed by Courier, says that “under 5 there was a surge to 40.8 cases per thousand compared to 29.6 the previous week”. “The little ones, especially from 0 to 2 years, have practically never encountered these viruses because they spent the last two winters at home or with schools closed. In those seasons, the flu had a hard time spreading. They are therefore very exposed to infection”.

Surge in cases among children

On the surge in cases of flu among children, “I start from the premise, to avoid any form of unjustifiable alarmism, that the flu is an epidemic that has always been known, which repeats itself every year during the winter and which doctors and paediatricians are used to.The flu must be considered for what it really is: a disease of excess proximity, in the sense that children get sick the moment they start attending community activities. So, just to try to explain in very few words the topic we are talking about these days, it would be enough to ask parents, worried about their children’s flu ailments, a simple question: ‘but 24 months ago, when we were all in lockdown, is your child ill?’ To the answer of a choral ‘no’, we could easily draw the logical conclusions”. This was underlined to beraking latest news Salute by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for personalized medicine.

“In fact, in the last two and a half years we have witnessed a somewhat particular trend in influenza virus infection; and this is because during the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore throughout the period of lockdown, restrictions, closure of schools, of the maniacal disinfection of the hands, of the masks, all the respiratory viruses have disappeared – recalls Minelli – As a result, for over two years, we have been able to record a very clear drop in respiratory viruses, including that from respiratory syncytial virus that had totally disappeared from the radar of pediatricians”

“This, if on the one hand surprised, on the other hand also a little intimidated the doctors because, with the cancellation of the lockdown, the easing of all containment measures and the reopening of schools, these viruses could have started again to circulate meeting an infant population, especially infants and very young children, with a lower antibody coverage.It is known – the immunologist remarks – in fact that, during pregnancy and in particular in the last trimester, infants receive a large quantity of neutralizing maternal antibodies also against the flu or the respiratory syncytial virus. And since these viruses have no longer circulated or have circulated very little in the last two years, surely mothers are equipped with a lower endowment of antibodies to transmit to their children “.

“The flu is a respiratory disease that begins as a trivial respiratory form: the child may have a little cough, cold, fever. The episode lasts a few days and then resolves itself. But in some children, especially in the smaller ones, signs of respiratory distress may appear with the child starting to have an increased respiratory rate; at the same time he begins to eat less with consequent compromise of general health conditions”, adds Minelli.

“What we should pay attention to is basically prevention: avoid that adults or older siblings, if affected, can be in direct contact with young children; avoid secondhand smoke which can certainly worsen respiratory diseases in children ; continue, where possible, to breastfeed, considering this as the only direct protective mechanism that man can have against viral infections – advises the immunologist – If all this were not sufficient to prevent the child from affected by an important form of flu, what mothers should pay close attention to is the control of the little patient’s nutrition, because the first sign of an unfavorable evolution of the viral disease is the reduction of nutrition”.

Symptoms and duration

Mariano Magrì, pediatrician of the ASL Lecce Prevention department, takes stock of the situation speaking with beraking latest news, confirming that the epidemic has accelerated earlier than usual: “In the Province of Lecce we demonstrated the first cases already last August ; subsequently, as it is obvious, with the arrival of the cold, the greater attendance of closed and crowded places, attendance at schools, have contributed to determining the situation we are observing. If we then consider that other viruses are circulating at the same time, we do not last Sars-CoV-2, we can better understand the situation.Influenza viruses – continues the doctor – are the ones that are circulating more than others these days, among children, for the reasons mentioned above, but also because it is more unlikely that they have come into contact with the virus in previous years and this is one of the reasons why it is important to vaccinate them as soon as possible, given that the vaccine is one of the fundamental weapons that We are available to try to limit possible damage without forgetting the importance of general prevention rules”.

“Once again, the symptoms we expect are coughs, colds, headaches, muscle pains, but what we pediatricians fear is the onset of complications, which are always possible even in children – he recalls – Children definitely get sick more; it is true that grandparents pay the most, but complications can arise, albeit rarely even in children, affecting various organs, being able to determine otitis, pneumonia, encephalitis, myocarditis, so that even in children every year we record unavoidable deaths even in previously healthy subjects”.

Influenza is generally characterized by a sudden onset of general and respiratory symptoms, after an incubation which is generally quite short (about 1-2 days) and usually lasts for 3-4 days, although it can last for one/two weeks: fever, which occurs abruptly, accompanied by chills, bone and muscle pain, headache, severe general malaise, asthenia, myalgia, sore throat, cold, non-catarrhal cough and conjunctivitis.

The real flu syndrome is characterized by fever, symptoms of the respiratory tract, which are always affected, and general manifestations affecting the entire body. In particular, fever occurs suddenly and is generally high above 38°C, in children with episodes even up to 39-40°C, accompanied by cough (usually dry), widespread bone and muscle pain, headache, feeling very unwell (exhaustion), sore throat and runny nose. The cough can be severe and very annoying, it can last 2 or more weeks. Other symptoms such as photophobia (excessive sensitivity and intolerance to light) and inappetence may be present. Symptoms affecting the gastrointestinal tract, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, are not common, as they are usually caused by influenza-like viruses, but they can occur especially in children.

Fit and healthy people usually don’t need to see a doctor if they catch the flu or have flu-like symptoms. The best remedy is rest at home, stay warm and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. If necessary, paracetamol or ibuprofen can be taken to lower the temperature if the fever is high and relieve pain; abstaining from work or school until recovery which for most people, takes about a week.