Home » Why the authorities are imposing a lockdown
Health

In Kerala, a goat is being tested for Nipah after a 12-year-old died from it. Image: PICTURE ALLIANCE

In the Indian state of Kerala, schools are closed and public gatherings are prohibited. A Nipah virus outbreak is to blame. Is the authorities’ response appropriate?

Two people have died and three others tested positive for the Nipah virus. And Indian authorities are already using the full repertoire of disease control: around 700 people are under observation, including 150 doctors, nurses, nurses and other health care workers. Public gatherings have been banned and schools have been closed in the affected state of Kerala.

Is that appropriate, or is a country overreacting here – in the shadow of the pandemic?

To answer this question, it is worth looking at the history of the Nipah virus. The pathogen was first noticed in 1998, when many people in Malaysia were suddenly admitted to hospitals with very severe brain inflammation. They had a headache, fever, seizures and felt dizzy. Many died. By April 1999, 229 people were seriously ill, and cases also occurred in Singapore. 48 percent of people died.

