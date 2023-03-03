Von

Hanno Charisius

Now the origin of Sars-CoV-2 is being discussed again, it is also an important question – not least because clarifying it can help to better deal with future pandemics. But it is a waste of time to deal with the current debate about a possible laboratory leak of the virus. This had prompted experts from the US Department of Energy in a mild change of opinion, confirmed by FBI Director Christopher Wray in a TV interview. But there is simply no new evidence, at least none that has hitherto been made public, that could support this claim. The facts about the origin of Sars-CoV-2 have not changed for months.