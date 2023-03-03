Home Health Why the debate about the origin of Sars-CoV-2 is currently useless – Health
Health

Why the debate about the origin of Sars-CoV-2 is currently useless – Health

by admin
Why the debate about the origin of Sars-CoV-2 is currently useless – Health

Von

Hanno Charisius

Now the origin of Sars-CoV-2 is being discussed again, it is also an important question – not least because clarifying it can help to better deal with future pandemics. But it is a waste of time to deal with the current debate about a possible laboratory leak of the virus. This had prompted experts from the US Department of Energy in a mild change of opinion, confirmed by FBI Director Christopher Wray in a TV interview. But there is simply no new evidence, at least none that has hitherto been made public, that could support this claim. The facts about the origin of Sars-CoV-2 have not changed for months.

See also  Astrosamantha will be commander of the space station in 2022. "I can't wait"

You may also like

What happens to the body if I eat...

Almost every second corona death lived in a...

Juve, the arguments of the Coni appeal, between...

Green coffee: effects and ingredients

That’s why you should wash your face with...

what it is, what are the symptoms and...

Best toothpaste for kids [Ökotest 2023]

Amoeba eats brain in water, man dies in...

For the 26th Day of Healthy Eating on...

had done nasal washes with tap water

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy