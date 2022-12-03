Most cases of influenza so far recorded in Italy are caused by H3N2, a subtype of the influenza A virus associated with more severe illness. Here’s what to know about the strain in circulation and what the most common symptoms are.

With the intensification of the circulation of seasonal influenza viruses, the number of infections is also growing in Italy, already over 1,790,000 since the beginning of the 2022-2023 monitoring, especially among children under five years of age. This is indicated by the latest epidemiological surveillance data published on Influnetthe portal managed by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), which highlights a “noticeable increase” of flu and flu-like syndromes in the period between 14 and 20 November, during which it is estimated that around 560,000 new cases compared to the 410,000 of the previous week, with a total incidence of 9.5 cases per thousand assisted, which in the youngest is equal to 29.6.

“The epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows values ​​above the epidemic threshold e higher than those recorded in recent seasons” notes the ISS, specifying that other respiratory viruses have also contributed to the increase in the number of flu-like syndromes, including rhinoviruses, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Sars-Cov-2 and, in part, the viruses parainfluenza, adenoviruses and other human coronaviruses other than Sars-Cov-2. Among the Regions that have activated surveillance, the report specifies InflunetPiedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche register a level of incidence that “exceeds the medium threshold” . Three other regions (Campania, Calabria, Sardinia) have not activated surveillance InfluNet.

Seasonal influenza strains 2022-2023

During this same week, virological surveillance of seasonal influenza officially began in our country, which detects the main strains currently circulating in Italy. The data, in particular, indicate that most of the cases of flu recorded so far it is caused by H3N2, a subtype of influenza A virus which has previously been associated with more severe forms of the disease. Specifically, out of 182 influenza virus positive samples (all type A) analyzed by laboratories belonging to the network Influnet, approximately 85% (154) were subtype H3N2, 5% (10) subtype H1N1pdm09, while the remaining 10% (18) have not yet been subtyped.

This distribution reflects what CIDRAP, the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota, USA, has observed in global surveillance as H3N2 as the predominant influenza A subtype this season, found in about 84% of samples analyzed worldwide, including the United States.

In the USA, where H3N2 represents about 76% of the samples analysed, the genetic characterization of the virus has also shown that the strain belongs to the sub-clade 3C.2a1bin particular to the genetic subgroup 3C.2a1b.2a2, represented by the vaccine strain A/Darwin/6/2021. “A subset of 50 H3N2 strains were characterized from an antigenic point of view and all showed good reactivity towards both the A/Darwin/6/2021-like vaccine strain, propagated in the cell, and towards the A/Darwin/9 vaccine strain /2021-like propagated in embryonated chicken eggs” specified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main American organization for disease control and prevention, underlining how the composition of vaccines recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the 2022/2023 flu season provide protection against the predominant H3N2 strainas well as against the minority H1N1pdm09.

Because H3N2 flu is more dangerous

Therefore, given the validity of the anti-flu formulations for the 2022-2023 season and that vaccination, as also highlighted by the ISS, is the best way to prevent and fight the flu, both because it significantly increases the probability of not contracting the disease and because , in the event of the development of flu symptoms, these are much less serious and, generally, not followed by further complications (bronchitis, pneumonia, otitis, sinusitis…), it is necessary to take a step back and observe that, historically, the H3N2 subtype of influenza A viruses it is associated with more severe forms of flu. In fact, in the seasons dominated by these viruses, higher hospitalization and mortality rates were recorded, with an average higher than in other years (excluding the H1N1 flu epidemic of 2009).

The last time H3N2 was the dominant strain, during the 2017-2018 flu season, there were over 710,000 hospitalizations and 52,000 deaths from influenza, out of an estimated total of 41 million infections. In comparison, during the 2019-2020 flu season, when influenza type B and the H1N1 strain were predominant, there were approximately 390,000 thousand hospitalizations and 25,000 deaths flu-related out of a total of 36 million cases.

The data also show that the H3N2 strain can be particularly risky for children and the elderly. Also in the USA, out of 710,000 hospitalizations in the 2017-2018 flu season, over 466,000 involved people aged 65 or over, and about 28,000 children under 4 years of age. In comparison, in the 2019-2020 season, hospitalizations were around 170,000 in the over 65s and 26,600 under the age of 4. “Also this year there are the first signs of more serious illness in these two groups of patients” he recently reported to CNBC Dr. Jose Romero, director of the CDC’s Federal Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, specifying that, currently, the hospitalization rate for influenza in the elderly is equal to 18 per 100,000 hospitalizations, more than double the general population (8 per 100,000), as well as the highest ever at the start of a flu season since 2010/11. Children aged 4 and younger are the second most affected group, with a hospitalization rate of 13 per 100,000.

H3N2 flu symptoms and how to distinguish them from Covid

Symptoms of seasonal influenza caused by H32 are similar to those of infections caused by other influenza viruses, and can include:

cough

runny nose or cold

burning throat

headache

joint or muscle pain

fever

chills

fatigue

diarrhea

He retched

Most of these symptoms are common to other infections caused by various respiratory viruses, incluso il coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 and the different variants that have emerged since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. In particular, some of these variants, such as the most recent mutated forms of Omicron, cause infections that have clinical pictures that can be similar to those of seasonal flu, also thanks to the growing level of immunity due to vaccinations, which reduce the risk of serious illness.

This means that the symptoms of infection alone do not allow to distinguish between Covid and seasonal flu and that the only way to rule out any doubt is to undergo to the swab test for the search for Sars-Cov-2.