Why the symptoms are particularly severe this year

WHow long does Joachim Bargon recognize an allergy sufferer? He will tell him. Because as soon as people find out in conversation that the 65-year-old is not only a pulmonologist, but also an allergist, they start to report. Runny noses, itchy eyes and sometimes the feeling of being unable to breathe. And they swear. On grasses and pollen. Here’s to spring. The summer. Autumn. Only the winter months are okay, they say. These few weeks of the year when nature seems to take a break – and gathers strength to annoy the many allergy sufferers with the first rays of sunshine.

Marie Lisa Kehler Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The stories that Joachim Bargon is told by his patients are similar. But the storytellers are different than they were a few years ago, says the chief physician in the pneumology department at the Red Cross Hospital. According to the experience of the allergist, more and more people who are “first affected” complain about allergy-related illnesses only in late adulthood. “Fifty-year-olds who first develop an allergy at this age, I used to have less often,” says Bargon, describing some of the possible explanations he thinks exist for this phenomenon.

Airways already irritated in many people

On the one hand, new “bloomers” such as ragweed have settled, a plant that causes problems for many allergy sufferers due to its high pollen density. According to Bargon, it is no coincidence that city dwellers in particular complain about allergies. The airways are already irritated in many people, for example due to a high level of fine dust pollution. In addition, the pollen count of various early bloomers begins a few weeks earlier than in previous years due to the climate.

Bargon sees the fact that many allergy sufferers find the symptoms particularly bad this year as a result of the corona pandemic. After all, wearing masks for a long time not only benefited allergy sufferers. In addition, the contact restrictions and the possibility of working from home have significantly restricted most people’s range of motion – and those who have therefore not been on the road as much as usual have not exposed themselves to any major risk of allergies, says Bargon.

The pulmonary specialist admits that it could well be that one or the other feels the typical symptoms more strongly this spring than in previous years. Perhaps many people are simply amazed at how much an allergy can determine everyday life, year after year. “That affects the quality of life enormously,” says Bargon, who himself has never suffered from hay fever. The allergic reactions made those affected feel listless and tired, and their ability to concentrate and perform was impaired.

Definitely go “in search of clues”.

The sixty-five-year-old therefore advises those affected to “search for clues”. Because only those who know what they are allergic to can take concentrated action against it through various therapeutic approaches, such as immunotherapy. A visit to a specialist is always advisable. However, many sufferers made the mistake of believing in a miracle cure with the seasonal disappearance of symptoms. Experience teaches, however, that the suffering will start all over again next spring.

According to Bargon, allergies can get worse over a lifetime. What starts with itchy eyes and a runny nose can develop into allergic asthma, which is narrow and inflamed airways. And that should be avoided at all costs, warns the specialist.

Special sprays that slow down the inflammation and expand the bronchi could help. But the same applies here: the more precise the diagnosis, the more targeted the therapy. Bargon, on the other hand, doesn’t think much of decongestant nasal sprays. “In the long run, they only damage the mucous membranes in the nose.”