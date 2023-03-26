Why does the change of just one hour – such as the return to summer time which starts on the night between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March – have such a major impact on health? The main answer is to be found inalteration of circadian rhythmsthe internal clocks that regulate many cyclical functions of our body. «I circadian rhythms they are an ancient heritage: they come from the first single-celled life forms. The cells realized that knowing whether it was day or not was extremely relevant to their survival. The sun, in fact, floods the earth with ionizing radiation that is capable of damaging DNA. The latter is also particularly sensitive to these effects when used,” he explains Matthew Cerriprofessor of Neurophysiology at the University of Bologna. «Here, therefore, is that some cells learned to “work” during the day and “refresh themselves” by activating the DNA more at night, when it was safer. The evolutionary discovery that gave cells this effective characteristic is represented by the so-called “clock genes”. Like a real biological clock, they mark the passage of time and their activity is regulated by light which synchronizes them with the duration of the terrestrial day».

The importance of clock genes The clock genes are the basis of that life regulation mechanism called allostasy, for which the physiological activity of our organs adapts to changes in the environment before they appear. “This predictive strategy is very effective because it allows the organism to always be in adequate conditions for the demands of the environment,” continues the expert. “For example, clock geniuses know that the alarm will go off soon and for this reason, during sleep in the early morning hours, our body releases large quantities of cortisol, a hormone that serves to mobilize the energy resources that the body will need when it’s time to get up». See also Covid, the WHO alert: "Risk of more formidable variants"

Every cell has them These genes help the body function well, but in order to do so, they need to be in sync. “All cells have clock genes, but there is a hierarchy of biological clocks,” continues the professor. «The brain has the so-called master clock, the clock that beats the time. It is found in a small group of neurons located in a region called suprachiasmatic nucleus. These neurons receive information directly from the retina which informs them about the alternation of day and night. Once the suprachiasmatic nucleus has set its rhythm, however, it must tell all the other clocks that beat in the body. To do this, it acts through the sympathetic nervous system, producing acircadian oscillation of our body temperature. This oscillation is perceived by all the other cells of the body which thus proceed to synchronize their clock genes with those of the master clock».

Time change: things to know