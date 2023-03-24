Of Anna Mop

The alteration of circadian rhythms interferes with the genes that mark the passage of time and their activity is regulated by light (and stimulate the release of cortisol in the morning)

Why does the change of just one hour have such a major impact on health? The main answer to look for in thealteration of circadian rhythms

the internal clocks that regulate many cyclical functions of our body. I circadian rhythms they are an ancient heritage: they come from the first single-celled life forms. The cells realized that knowing whether it was day or not was extremely relevant to their survival. The sun, in fact, floods the earth with ionizing radiation that is capable of damaging DNA. The latter then particularly sensitive to these effects when used, he explains Matthew Cerriprofessor of Neurophysiology at the University of Bologna. Here, then, that some cells learned to “work” during the day and “refresh themselves” by activating the DNA more at night, when it was safer. The evolutionary discovery that gives cells this effective characteristic is represented by the so-called “clock genes”. Like a real biological clock, they mark the passage of time and their activity is regulated by light which synchronizes them with the length of the Earth’s day.

The importance of clock genes The clock genes are the basis of that life regulation mechanism called allostasy, for which the physiological activity of our organs adapts to changes in the environment before they appear. This predictive strategy is very effective because it allows the body to always be in adequate conditions for the demands of the environment, continues the expert. For example, the clock geniuses know that the alarm clock will soon ring and for this reason, during sleep in the early morning hours, our body releases large quantities of cortisol

a hormone that serves to mobilize the energy resources that the body will need when it’s time to get up. See also Diabetes: the herb that lowers blood sugar and reduces blood sugar by 29%

Every cell has them These genes help the body function well, but in order to do so, they need to be in sync. All cells have clock genes, but there is a hierarchy of biological clocks, the professor continues. The brain has the so-called master clock, the clock that beats the time. It is found in a small group of neurons located in a region called suprachiasmatic nucleus. These neurons receive information directly from the retina which informs them about the alternation of day and night. Once the suprachiasmatic nucleus has set its own rhythm it has to tell all the other clocks beating in the body. To do this, it acts through the sympathetic nervous system, producing acircadian oscillation ours body temperature

. This oscillation is felt by all the other cells of the body which proceed to synchronize their clock genes with those of the master clock.

Wild life What happens if you start to lead an unregulated life rhythm, in which thealternation of natural light and dark no longer indicate the period of activity and that of refreshment? The suprachiasmatic nucleus could go out of phase with the 24-hour cycle and the clock genes of the rest of the body, which receive no light information, would each begin to beat their own time. We are facing a circadian desynchronization that makes our organs lose the ability to harmonize their activity forcing them to abandon the allostasis regulation system to rely on an older and less effective regulation mechanism: thehomeostasis

. a reactive response and no longer predictive, Cerri points out. It tries to maintain the conditions of the organism suitable for the environment, but after the environment has already acted on our organism, pushing it out of balance. This type of regulation is more expensive and allows our physiological parameters to stray further from their ideal values, thus reducing the overall efficiency with which the body works. If this type of dysregulation persists, the excess work required will begin to wear down the functionality of our systems, making them more easily exposed to damage and disease. Let us think, for example of the vascular system. He must be ready to adapt to the increased work of the heart during the day in order to “relax” at night. If your watch starts to malfunction, you could find yourself unprepared for the activity phase, thus reducing our performance and increasing the risk that some kind of vascular damage could arise. See also Ukrainian war, is Vladimir Putin crazy? The yellow on the disease and the "psychotic delirium" of drugs