Why there is a lack of addiction doctors in Germany – Health

Walter Klein worked almost until his 75th birthday. An earlier retirement was out of the question for the addiction doctor. At his place of work at a drug advice center right next to Bremen’s main train station, he helped former prisoners who were addicted to heroin. Two other doctors worked there with Klein. They too have long since reached retirement age. They like their work, but they stay mainly because they cannot find a successor. The number of addiction doctors in Germany has been decreasing for years.

