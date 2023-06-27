Home » Why there is a lack of addiction doctors in Germany – Health
Health

Why there is a lack of addiction doctors in Germany – Health

by admin
Why there is a lack of addiction doctors in Germany – Health

Walter Klein worked almost until his 75th birthday. An earlier retirement was out of the question for the addiction doctor. At his place of work at a drug advice center right next to Bremen’s main train station, he helped former prisoners who were addicted to heroin. Two other doctors worked there with Klein. They too have long since reached retirement age. They like their work, but they stay mainly because they cannot find a successor. The number of addiction doctors in Germany has been decreasing for years.

See also  Travel trend 2023: Southeast Europe / travel preparations for new destinations such as Croatia, ...

You may also like

Raised nevus on arm, alarm or skin feature?

13-year-old died – that’s why the ecstasy variant...

Clinical research? All involved (06/27/2023)

Drugs, EU ok for bimekizumab in psoriatic arthritis...

Health for mother and child with Ayurveda

“Kicked by the master”

From Fontina a lactic bacterium for skin care...

Multiple sclerosis: “The therapy has experienced a boom”

Foods to eat to improve sleep: pay attention...

dr Alain Robbe-Grillet new CFO at rehaneo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy