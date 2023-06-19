why they work and which devices are better

«My baby sleeps so well that he doesn’t need the white noise». This is just one of the common beliefs held by many new parents. Blame a lack of knowledge of this type of sounds and the devices that reproduce them which, if not used correctly, can have the opposite effect. Here are some false myths to dispel and all the curiosities about it.

In this article

I white noise aRemember the sounds of the womb

Science confirms the beneficial effects of white noise. According to many researches, these sounds, like a lullabyreturn to the brain a feeling of pleasure and reassurance. In fact, these are particular monotonous sounds that promote sleep by reminding the little ones of the moment they were in the mother’s womb.

Suitable for everyone, not just sleepless children

With theirs repetitiveness these noises not only induce sleep, but:

reduce stress; reduce anxiety; increase attention; they give relief in case of headaches and migraines; they mask annoying noises in the street or produced by the neighbours.

For this reason they can be heard by any newbornregardless of not being able to fall asleep easily.

How many types of white noise are there?

There are two types of white noise: high-frequency and low-frequency, which have different effects.

High frequency

High frequency white noise is scraping and almost annoying: is that of a siren or a scream. It’s a sound that attract attention and calm a crying babybut it is absolutely unsuitable to induce sleep.

Low frequency

A low frequency sound is buzzing and hypnoticlike that of the roar of an airplane or the sound of rain beating on the roof: it is perfect for lulling and sound sleep.

Nature is the best white sound reproducer

Generators of relaxation par excellence are the sounds coming from nature: the rustling of tree branches treesthe waterfallsthe sea ​​wavesthe grass caressed by vento or the ticking of the rain.

How loud to play white noise?

A study conducted in 2014 showed that white noise to put a child to sleep should have a volume of 50dB: comparable, therefore, to that of a domestic environment during the day, a street or a quiet conversation. But this could not be enough in front of a newborn crying, whose screams reach beyond the 80-90 dB. For this you should first turn up the volume and then, in the following minutes, when the child has calmed down, decrease the intensity of the white noise, bringing it to 65-70 decibels (that of a shower).

The best time to listen to white noise



Playing white noise 24 hours a day will not allow the newborn to regain lost sleep hygiene. Hear the daily noises of the house during the day it will help your child recognize the nuances of all those interesting sounds around him, for example the parents’ voice, music and so on. For this reason, white noise should be heard only when falling asleep or in the event of inconsolable crying.

Can those of the smartphone be harmful?

New parents often rely on white noise from cell phone apps or videos. A solution that raises several concerns for electromagnetic waves emitted by smartphones. Without forgetting that proximity to a “mobile phone” could trigger insomnia. As confirmed by a 2019 study: keep it smartphone near the bedseriously affects the quality of sleep during the night.

The device that avoids electromagnetic fields

To help babies sleep and prevent them from being exposed to electromagnetic fields, the Chinese Dreamegg has created a sleep machine capable of reproducing 21 different types of sounds: has over 30 hours of battery life on a charge (via USB) of just three hours. Is called D11 Max Portable Sleep Aid and it’s compact, lightweight and compatible with any mount on strollers and car seats. An excellent solution for really peaceful sleep.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

