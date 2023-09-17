Why this Italian cardiologist turned down high-paying job offers abroad

Italian Cardiologist Turns Down Lucrative Job Offer Abroad to Stay in Italy

In a surprising move, cardiologist Antonio Di Monaco has chosen to reject a lucrative job offer in France or Denmark and stay in Italy. Di Monaco is the medical director of the ‘Miulli’ hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti (Bari) and specializes in electrophysiology, particularly ablations for the treatment of arrhythmias.

Di Monaco was contacted by an association of doctors that recruits professionals like him throughout Europe. The offer included benefits such as free education for his children, paid nursery school, and a salary three times higher than the average cardiologist’s earnings in Italy. Despite the appealing offer, Di Monaco decided to turn it down.

“The proposal really couldn’t be refused. They thought of everything: job opportunities for my wife, a higher salary, and better benefits,” Di Monaco told beraking latest news Salute. “However, I owe everything to Italy. I trained here, my country believed and invested in me. Furthermore, here the right to health is guaranteed to all citizens, while in some countries you won’t receive treatment without health insurance.”

The decision to turn down a salary of over €14,000 per month plus additional benefits like a house, car, and school is not an easy one. Di Monaco acknowledged that Italy’s National Health Service needs improvement, citing bureaucratic procedures and a lack of time for patient care during shifts.

“One of the main reasons doctors leave Italy is the high number of complaints and litigations. In Italy, there are approximately 300,000 medical lawsuits every year, but 95% of them end in stalemate,” Di Monaco explained. “Doctors involved in these cases have to face insurance and legal costs in addition to lawsuits.”

Despite the flaws and challenges within Italy’s national health system, Di Monaco believes it is his duty to remain in the country and continue working at the hospital where he has been fortunate enough to work for years.

The decision by Di Monaco highlights the ongoing issue of brain drain in Italy’s medical profession. Many doctors are enticed by better offers and working conditions abroad, leading to a shortage of medical professionals in the country. Italian authorities and healthcare institutions must address these concerns to ensure the retention of talented doctors and the improvement of the National Health Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

