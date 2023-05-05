Why unemployment makes you ill – and it’s not a question of will – health

Eila Chemnitz first became unemployed, then ill – physically and mentally. About a woman who fought her way out and still insists that living healthy isn’t just a matter of will.

Work, says Eila Chemnitz, has always been an important part of her life. “I loved my job,” says the 55-year-old. Her mother, widowed early, worked in a hospital. She often took her little daughter with her. Eila Chemnitz later completed her training as a nurse and worked in the psychiatric department of a clinic in Essen. “I could never have imagined living my life without a job,” she says. But then she became unemployed. For 15 long years.