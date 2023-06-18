Why waking up late makes you fat, study that warns you

This explains why waking up late makes you fat, with a tendency that has been demonstrated by a study carried out in Italy.

Why does waking up late make you fat? The tendency recorded in individuals who tend to do so is precisely this, and there are precise explanations that can explain the reasons for all this.

Let’s see why waking up late makes you fat and why this habit is considered unhealthy. The last study in chronological order among the many carried out over the years speaks of it in particular.

And we are talking about a survey that took place thanks to Italian researchers from University of Florence. The results of this analysis were discussed in particular during the SINU National Congress (Italian Society of Human Nutrition) which took place recently.

The emphasis is placed on the differences that exist, in terms of ideal and non-ideal weight gain, which divides those who are used to waking up early in the morning from those who instead open their eyes and get out of bed at least from 10:00 onwards .

Why waking up late makes you fat, what happens

It’s all a question of circadian rhythms, which can be greatly altered by waking up late and consequently influencing meal times. There is a tendency to gain weight because, at the end of the day, a very specific phenomenon occurs.

That is, you have a late dinner and then end up going to bed after a short time. This thing influence in a negative way the work of the intestine and digestion in general, slowing it down. We end up with not optimally disposing of the nutrients we have taken in, including fats and carbohydrates.

On the contrary, by waking up earlier, and also having a healthy nutritious breakfast, you take everything you need and finish it in time for lunch. With the necessary mid-morning snack in between.

Then have dinner by 21:00 it helps in making sure that also in this case the assimilated substances are disposed of by eating in the evening. Then you go to bed at 11pm or midnight at the latest, when you feel lighter.

What are the observed effects

The studies carried out in this sense through direct observations on subjects who described their respective eating habits allowed the Florentine researchers to divide them into two groups.

And those who woke up early showed a tendency to gain less weight compared to the others who instead woke up late, and consequently ate late. Then obviously the quality of the foods eaten and their quantity also make a difference.

Then the people who woke up late were also characterized by a reduced presence of vitamins B9 and B12.