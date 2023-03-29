Jannik Sinner is towering against Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Miami. The Italian tennis player dominated the first set (6-3) and made the break at the opening of the second fraction (2-0), but the match was stopped due to rain which hit the US concrete. A thunderstorm peeked out at 21.55 Italian time, the downpour seemed to be very intense and the athletes returned to the changing rooms. It will take patience to see the players on the pitch again.

Jannik Sinner, who had started his service turn in the third game (15-15), appears in total control of the situation, but this interruption could shuffle the cards on the tableae cheer up the Finnish. Our bearer will have to be good at not getting distracted when he resumes the match and he will have to continue to express this intensity of play to earn qualification for the semifinal to be played against the winner of the match between the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the American Taylor Fritz.

