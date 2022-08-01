The explanation as to why we should never, ever wash eggs, as this poses serious risks to our health. Which ones are they.

Wash the eggs, why do the experts tell us that it is a practice that absolutely should not be implemented? This thing is connected to important risks for our health, even if at first sight it would seem something absolutely safe, which many do in order to increase food safety. And instead it is something wrong: washing the eggs should never be done.

If anything, there are other ways to ensure that what is one of the most common foods in the kitchen turns out to be perfectly edible. Unfortunately not everyone realizes what it is instead a very frequent danger and which is closely related to eggs. We should always remember that the shell is unfortunately a very contaminated surface by the presence of bacteria, since it can come into direct contact with animals after they are laid.

Wash the eggs, never do it: big risks

And also keeping the eggs resting on a surface exposes you to this risk, to prevent the eggs from undergoing a real infestation and carrying the germs once next to other foods. In particular, the visit of the bacterium is very frequent which generates Salmonellosis. But there are also Listeria monocytogenes, straphylococcus and much more. So never proceed with washing the eggs, because this eliminates the protective layer that covers their shell and therefore favors the penetration of germs.

The best thing to do is to remove any residue present using a clean cloth gently, and wash your hands thoroughly both before and after doing so. There are also many other precautions that it is necessary to take in order to guarantee maximum healthiness in terms of food safety. And among these figure cooking at least 70 ° for a few minutes, which helps vaporize any harmful microorganisms that may be present in the eggs.