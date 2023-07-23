Why We Get Sick on Vacation: The Science Behind Leisure Sickness

Luckily it doesn’t happen often, but there’s a reason why we risk getting sick right on holiday or close to the weekend. Someone defines it as the disease of free time because it is ominous and sneaky, it manifests itself on vacation or during the weekend, when we are about to get ready for the long-awaited rest. Just set foot on the beach and within a few days back pain, headaches, stomach pains, skin rashes, tiredness, and sometimes even the flu arrive. But Murphy’s law has nothing to do with it: if every now and then you get sick close to the holidays, there is a much more scientific reason.

According to Marc Shoen, a psychologist and professor at UCLA’s Geffen School of Medicine, the let-down effect (a synonym for leisure sickness) is a common condition, in which one may feel ill or ill after stressful events such as a period of intense work or study. Sometimes it also occurs after positive events, such as a wedding or a sports competition. What is certain is that, more often than not, it occurs during weekends, holidays, and holidays. In part, the let-down effect is the result of acute stress, which is well known for its effect on our immune system.

Shoen, who wrote “When relaxation is hazardous to your health” on the subject, states that “illness during these periods can present itself in two ways. It could be related to something we were exposed to in the height of stress, such as a virus contracted from overwork. Or it could later develop through this open window, where every pathogen around us has a better chance of infecting us.” Basically, during tiring periods, our body produces high levels of the hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which have the purpose of mobilizing energy and strengthening the immune system to cope with stress. It is a natural and necessary response. The problem arises when this state of alertness is suddenly interrupted: when the stress subsides, the body naturally wants to rest and sleep. However, if we de-stress too quickly, the sudden drop in stress hormones leads the immune system to lower its defenses at the wrong time, exposing us to attacks by viruses and bacteria.

According to Dr. Schoen, the best way to avoid the let-down effect is to progressively de-stress yourself, keeping your mind or body active, in order to keep your immune system on high alert. To do this, it is not necessary to take work on vacation: just use techniques that activate the immune system such as a daily jog, a brisk 20-minute walk, or going up and down 3 flights of stairs. These exercise snacks can trigger a positive immune system response. Mental activities like crossword puzzles are also helpful. And math games, of course: “Several studies show that doing math at a rapid pace actually increases the activity of the immune system,” explains Schoen.

Finally, breathing exercises are also welcome to give the mind and body a break from a stressful day: consciously slowing our breathing and breathing through the abdomen has been shown to reduce heart rate and blood pressure, and slow down brain waves. Finally, it is better not to arrive at the weekend or holidays in stressful conditions but to introduce de-stressing activities such as walks in the greenery and in the sun, listening to relaxing music, regular sleep and time for yourself and your hobbies into your daily routine, putting aside, at least for a while, any form of workaholicism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

