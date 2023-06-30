Why, when & how for beginners

Like so many plants, grapevines need regular pruning, which has different purposes depending on the season. While the big pruning is due in autumn or late autumn, there are already some cuts to be made in summer. In today’s article we will explain why the summer pruning of grapevines is so important, when and what exactly is pruned and how to carry out the pruning of the grapevines correctly.

Why is summer pruning so important for grapevines?

The summer pruning of vines is used for cleaning and must not be forgotten when you care for your vines. Unnecessary shoots and plant parts are removed, which rob the plant of more strength than it is useful for. What is cut?

Superfluous Shoots – These include weak and also very long saplings that are unnecessarily long stinging leaves if there are too many of them

Vines grow quite quickly, which means that the plant invests most of its energy in developing shoots. As a result, fruit formation can be neglected. The aim of pruning these parts of the plant is to concentrate the power on the flowers and fruits and thus promote a richer harvest.

Too many leaves, in turn, cast too much shadow, which also affects fruit ripening. In order for the fruits to ripen well and become juicy, they need sufficient light and sun. Thinning out is therefore an important part of grapevine care. However, it must not be too sunny either. So you shouldn’t overdo it with the pruning.

When is the right time for the cut in summer

First of all, it should be said that very young vines should not be pruned in summer. During the first few years, they are still building up, so to speak, and getting used to their new location, becoming strong and forming a basic structure. This is an important prerequisite for the plant to be able to live and bear fruit for many years to come. The cutting ban applies to all parts of the plant, including those that we have listed above and that are actually considered unnecessary.

In general, summer pruning should be avoided on vines for the first three or four years. You can then carry out this care measure every year without any worries.

When exactly do you prune vines in summer?

When the flowers have faded and the first fruit has formed, you can get started.

Pruning vines in summer for beginners

The following applies to summer pruning of vines: only the plant parts mentioned above and only those that have grown during the current season are pruned. Old wood and parts that were present before the growth phase are spared. How to proceed step by step.

1. Summer pruning on vines: Prepare everything

Prepare the right garden tool: Sharp secateurs that are sanitized are a must. Blunt scissors cause bruises and injuries that encourage fungus and other diseases.

Other auxiliary materials: A safe ladder should also be available, as well as a container in which to collect the clippings directly (e.g. a wheelbarrow or a larger bucket).

Examine the vine: Birds could well be nesting in the leaves, which you should not disturb. So take a look before you get started. If you actually find breeding birds, the law requires you to postpone the cutting date.

2. Pruning vines correctly, step by step

Strictly speaking, summer pruning of vines is carried out twice: once in July and again between one and a half and two months later. What exactly is done?

The first summer pruning of vines in July:

Shoots without fruit set

If you are pruning grapevines for the first time in July, i.e. in July, it is best to start with those shoots that have not formed any fruit set. These are only used for photosynthesis, but do not have to be that long for this purpose. Shorten them by a generous two-thirds. Even removing them completely will not harm the plant. So feel free to be bold when needed.

In this step you also remove any diseased shoots or those that are stunted and appear weak.

Below the finishing point

As can be seen in the video below, the vine shoots out numerously below the grafting point, where the trunk has formed a kink. Remove all of these shoots. However, do not use scissors here, because cutting leaves leave a stub that stimulates the plant to sprout again. Instead, tearing is done here, and as close to the main shoot (or ground if the shoots are growing out of the ground) as possible.

The fruiting vine shoots and leaves

Locate the last set of fruit on each shoot. From there, count out six to eight leaves. Everything that comes after that can go. But use the scissors correctly: Find a so-called eye and cut off the shoots a little above it. So a small stub should remain. This dries up after a short time.

You may already know stinging shoots from tomato plants. Then you also know that these are completely unnecessary and it is better for fruit development to remove them so that they do not rob the plant of valuable energy. But while they’re so unnecessary, you shouldn’t just prune them off the vines just like that. The stinging shoots should have a minimum length. When it is about as long as the main shoot it grew from, it can be removed.

Weak fruit sets do not need to remain on the plant, because they will not produce good fruit and thus rob you of unnecessary strength. When cutting vines in summer, it is best to remove about 30 percent of the infructescence.

In the following video you can see the whole thing and other tips in more detail:

The second cut at the end of summer

After a month and a half to two months, the new shoots have already grown well, and you carry out the same cuts again. But it is importantthat at least four intact leaves remain on the plant after each cluster. There is no need to remove grapes at this stage unless they are injured and already rotting.

