We know what you’re probably thinking — is there ever really a bad time to go to Disney?

People visit Disney because it is magical and full of nostalgia for them, but certain situations can make your trip to the parks less than ideal. With special events taking place throughout the beginning of this year, there are times when you might want to avoid the Disney parks.

What’s Up With Disneyland?

Now that Disney100 has kicked off at Disneyland, we can expect the crowd levels to be higher than they’ve been in a while. People are flocking to the park to visit Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway that just opened, to buy all the new merchandise, and to view the new nighttime spectaculars.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway has officially opened in Disneyland and although Toontown won’t reopen until March, many guests will come to the park to ride the brand new attraction! We haven’t been able to see the wait times for the attraction since it can only be accessed through a virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane — keep that in mind in case you decide to brave Disneyland this month.

Disney has dropped some 100th anniversary collections in the parks, but there are also some exclusive souvenirs in Disneyland. We’ve seen plenty of souvenirs sell out fast with tons of Disney fans coming to the parks just for the collectibles (we’re looking at you, Figment Popcorn Bucket), so this is another draw to the parks right now.

If that wasn’t enough there is not one, but TWO new nighttime spectaculars to see at Disneyland Resort! World of Color — ONE in Disney California Adventure features several new scenes that are gorgeous to watch. Over at Disneyland, Wondrous Journeys is a new fireworks show that features every Disney animated movie and Baymax flying over Sleeping Beauty Castle!

We were there on the first day of the celebrations, so believe us when we tell you that Disneyland is going to be CROWDED.

Where To Go Instead

So where should you go instead to get your theme park fix this month? The good news is, you can still have theme park fun in the month of February without going to Disneyland. Super Nintendo World is opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17th, 2023.

Super Nintendo World is a long-awaited addition to the theme park that will feature attractions with beloved scenes from the fan-favorite video games. One of the most exciting new attractions is Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge which is a dark ride that uses both 3D and practical effects. It seems like so much fun!

There will also be shopping, dining, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach!

We’re so excited about this new addition to Universal Hollywood and can’t wait to experience it soon. Super Nintendo World is a great alternative to check out if you find Disneyland too busy throughout the upcoming months!

Here at AllEars, we’re always on the lookout for new theme park news and updates, so make sure you follow along for more!

Click for more on Super Nintendo World!

Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News! You’ll also get access to AllEars tips, reviews, trivia, and MORE! Click here to Subscribe!

Will you be visiting Super Nintendo World at Universal Hollywood? Let us know!