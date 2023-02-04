Home Health Why You DON’T Want To Visit Disneyland In February
Health

Why You DON’T Want To Visit Disneyland In February

by admin
Why You DON’T Want To Visit Disneyland In February

We know what you’re probably thinking — is there ever really a bad time to go to Disney?

The 100th anniversary celebration is here!

People visit Disney because it is magical and full of nostalgia for them, but certain situations can make your trip to the parks less than ideal. With special events taking place throughout the beginning of this year, there are times when you might want to avoid the Disney parks.

What’s Up With Disneyland?

Now that Disney100 has kicked off at Disneyland, we can expect the crowd levels to be higher than they’ve been in a while. People are flocking to the park to visit Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway that just opened, to buy all the new merchandise, and to view the new nighttime spectaculars.

100th Anniversary Sleeping Beauty Castle

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway has officially opened in Disneyland and although Toontown won’t reopen until March, many guests will come to the park to ride the brand new attraction! We haven’t been able to see the wait times for the attraction since it can only be accessed through a virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane — keep that in mind in case you decide to brave Disneyland this month.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway At Disneyland

Disney has dropped some 100th anniversary collections in the parks, but there are also some exclusive souvenirs in Disneyland. We’ve seen plenty of souvenirs sell out fast with tons of Disney fans coming to the parks just for the collectibles (we’re looking at you, Figment Popcorn Bucket), so this is another draw to the parks right now.

Mickey!

If that wasn’t enough there is not one, but TWO new nighttime spectaculars to see at Disneyland Resort! World of Color — ONE in Disney California Adventure features several new scenes that are gorgeous to watch. Over at Disneyland, Wondrous Journeys is a new fireworks show that features every Disney animated movie and Baymax flying over Sleeping Beauty Castle!

See also  Medicine, 2021 entrance test at the start. Here are the last things to review | Video
So many colors!

We were there on the first day of the celebrations, so believe us when we tell you that Disneyland is going to be CROWDED.

100th Anniversary Crowds

Where To Go Instead

So where should you go instead to get your theme park fix this month? The good news is, you can still have theme park fun in the month of February without going to Disneyland. Super Nintendo World is opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17th, 2023.

©Universal

Super Nintendo World is a long-awaited addition to the theme park that will feature attractions with beloved scenes from the fan-favorite video games. One of the most exciting new attractions is Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge which is a dark ride that uses both 3D and practical effects. It seems like so much fun!

©Universal

There will also be shopping, dining, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach!

©Universal

We’re so excited about this new addition to Universal Hollywood and can’t wait to experience it soon. Super Nintendo World is a great alternative to check out if you find Disneyland too busy throughout the upcoming months!

Here at AllEars, we’re always on the lookout for new theme park news and updates, so make sure you follow along for more!

Click for more on Super Nintendo World!

Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News! You’ll also get access to AllEars tips, reviews, trivia, and MORE! Click here to Subscribe!

Click below to subscribe

Will you be visiting Super Nintendo World at Universal Hollywood? Let us know!

You may also like

Stabilization process extraordinary contest of FEA of physical...

Open Data – Data – Medical Devices

Sport and Health, the social plan for sport...

Breathing in pollution increases the risk of anxiety...

The fear of those experiencing mental illness. Interview...

World Cancer Day, the challenge of a smoke-free...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

WHO launches new roadmap on breast cancer Periodic...

gives birth to Emanuela and then dies at...

>ANSA-FOCUS/New frontiers in pharmacogenetics – Medicine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy