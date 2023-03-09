Clematis are among the most beautiful flowering climbing plants in the home garden. I have already planted various species in my little green oasis and then enjoy a splendor of flowers in summer. I opted for late-blooming varieties that score with slightly larger flowers and belong to pruning group 3. For these and other summer-flowering species, pruning in March is an absolute must. In today’s article I have therefore endeavored to explain the necessary cutting measures for this 3rd group and to share my experience. Pruning clematis made easy!

Why I prune my clematis in spring

I like to experiment with different plant combinations and had planted clematis both in planters and in the garden. I don’t just limit myself to the climbing plants, but had also had shrub clematis like “Arabella”. But admittedly – at the beginning I made an important pruning mistake, which led to a bare plant at the time.

I forgot to prune my clematis in spring – and that’s what happened

When I bought it, I informed myself that the clematis that bloom in summer belong to pruning group 3. These should then be cut either in November or in early spring. Back then, winter started earlier than usual and I, as a complete novice, worried that the clematis might freeze to death after pruning so hard in the winter. The cutting date was therefore postponed to spring. In February I cut back the hedge and planted flowers in March. Somehow in the rush I forgot the clematis. The old flowers have remained on the branches.

The plant had weak shoots, grew very slowly, and—you guessed it—didn’t bloom. The branches were bare from below and then the heavy pruning in November didn’t help anymore. That’s why I’ve decided to prune the next summer-blooming clematis every year and I’ve marked the pruning date in my gardening calendar so I don’t forget it again.

That is why the heavy pruning in March is so important for the Clematis 3rd pruning group

The summer-flowering varieties simply need a strong pruning, as they only flower on new shoots. The pruning also fulfills another important function – many clematis species of the third cutting group then remain compact and are perfect as balcony plants. Especially because this third group does not only include climbing plants. There are also some shrubs and low-growing perennials. In principle, these are also very easy to care for. I have had some experience with the following plants:

Clematis “Arabella” has a bushy habit and reached a height of 1.7 meters in my garden in three years. The shrub was about 1 meter wide. In the next two years, however, it can still grow and is said to be up to 2.5 meters high. However, I doubt that it will be that high for me. He needs full sun and with me he is in the sun next to the terrace. Despite this, its magnificent purple flowers appear around mid-June every year. I always cut my Arabella back heavily in March.

I have decided to plant the clematis “Mrs Robert Brydon” next. I fell in love with the lavender flowers! I will also plant this variety near the terrace – but this time I would like to try growing it in a container. This variety is also severely cut back once a year.

You can also find a wide variety of varieties in garden centers. Some are very popular – like “Jackmanii” or “Comtesse de Bouchaud”, others are now gaining more popularity – like “Pink Fantasy” or “Duchess of Albany”. But all are marked as pruning group 3. Or – even if no information is available – bloom in summer. As mentioned, the flowering time is decisive for the pruning date.

There is only one disadvantage with the climbing plants of group 3. If I cut my “Ville de Lyon” back almost to the ground in March, then I have to pull it up again in spring. For me, however, the effort is worth it, because I think the pink flowers look simply adorable.

Cutting clematis: How I proceed when pruning

I always choose a frost-free, sunny day for pruning. I usually also look at the weather forecast for the next few days – it shouldn’t rain the week after the cut so that the clematis can recover. To be on the safe side, I always wear gardening gloves and use sharp scissors, which I disinfect first. If I cut several plants one after the other, I always disinfect the scissors before each pruning. I then cut back all shoots to 30 cm. The edge should be as smooth as possible, because cracks in the shoots are entry points for fungi and bacteria.