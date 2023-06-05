Why you should avoid going to the gym in the evening: the risk is very heavy

Do you always go to the gym in the evening and see no improvement? Maybe you were wrong all along: here’s why you should stop exercising too late.

Exercising in the evening can bring benefits but unfortunately it can also involve many risks, find out why, and also how to choose the best time slot in which to do your workouts.

Maybe going to the gym in the evening isn’t a habit that’s good for you and can even prove counterproductive in some cases: here’s what you should know before training late.

Gym, is working out in the evening bad or good?

Keeping fit is important, to stay healthy as well as for an aesthetic purpose. Today this need is increasingly felt, and almost everyone dedicates part of their time to sports or physical activity, training even three times a week. Clearly everyone inserts the moment of the workout when he can, e most of us have more free time in the evening. So the gymnasiums are almost always crowded in the evening, but are we sure we’re doing well to train late?

Assuming that each individual follows their own habits and rhythms of life, on a normal subject, who has a regular routine, going to the gym in the evening could be counterproductive. This because our body is prepared to rest in the evening. The body knows that it is time to go to sleep, so the risk is not to make the most of one’s possibilities, but not only.

Training in the evening puts theadrenaline, an excitatory hormone, which also acts as a neurotransmitter. Adrenaline in the morning gives energy and helps to face the day with determination, but in the evening it can be counterproductive for our rest, can lead to difficulty falling asleep, insomnia, agitation, frequent awakenings.

Having bad sleep and a disturbed night’s rest creates physical and mental stress, this causes the production of cortisol, the stress hormone precisely, which affects the results that could be obtained thanks to physical exercise, inflates and makes the weight loss process more difficult for those on a diet.

So if you choose to train in the evening, you risk getting less results from the activity carried out in the gym, and also getting your circadian rhythm unbalanced and suffering from insomnia. Therefore, unless you have a rhythm of life, which in most cases also corresponds to a work activity, which allows you to sleep until late in the morning, it would be better to avoid going to the gym late.